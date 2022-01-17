The Northeast remains the only region in the UK considered a Covid ‘black spot’.





According to the latest government data, the Northeast has the highest incidence in the UK.

All seven local authorities in the region continue to be listed as a Covid ‘black spot’ with more than 1,600 people per 100,000 testing positive for the virus.

They remain in the highest category on the coronavirus data website, along with some of Teesside, while other UK regions fall into the less severe case rate category.

According to data from 7 days to 11 January 2022, South Tyneside had the second highest incidence in the UK, with 2,313.9 cases per 100,000 positive for the virus.

Middlesbrough had the highest rate of positive for the virus at a rate of 2,395.2 cases per 100,000 people.

During this period, South Tyneside recorded 3,497 positive cases.

The Northeast region with the second highest incidence was Sunderland, with 2,273.2 cases per 100,000 and 6,316 positive cases.

It was followed by North Tyneside with 2,120.9 cases per 100,000 and 4,430 positive cases.

All other Northeastern authorities recorded less than 2,000 cases per 100,000 people who tested positive for COVID-19.

Northumberland had an incidence of 1,975.8 per 100,000 people and recorded 6,398 positive cases.

Newcastle, on the other hand, had a case rate of 1,779.8 per 100,000 people and 5,461 positive cases.

Durham County had the lowest recorded case rate in the region with 1,821.1 confirmed cases per 100,000 people and 9,709 recorded cases.

Despite the region with the highest rates of incidence in the UK, there has been a decrease in incidence associated with the past 7 days in all jurisdictions.

Northumberland: -1,359 (-17.5%) Newcastle: -1,017 (-15.7%) North Tyneside: -1,017 (-15.7%) Gateshead: -986 (-20.2%) South Tyneside: -125 (-3.5%) ) Sunderland: -501 (-7.3%) Durham County: -2,147 (-18.1%)

All additional UK Covid ‘blackspots’ with more than 1,600 cases per 100,000:

Hartlepool: 2,252.9

Stockton on T: 2,098.1

Darlington: 1,856.6

Middlesbrough: 2,395.2

Red Car and Cleveland: 1,973.4

Bradford: 1,611.1

Blackburn with Darwen: 1,892.3

Wakefield: 1,678.9

Barnsley: 1,831.3

Casters: 1,637.2

Rotherham: 1,612.2

Walsall: 1,618.3

Wolverhampton: 1,653.1

Sandwell: 1,623.2

