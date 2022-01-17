On MLK Day, Biden says Americans must engage in King’s work





ATLANTA (AP) Americans must engage in the unfinished work of Martin Luther King Jr., provide jobs and justice, and protect the sacred right to vote, a right from which all other rights flow, the president said Monday. Joe Biden.

Martin Luther King Day is a time when a mirror is held up to America, the president said in a video address.

It’s time for every American elected official to make clear where they stand, Biden said. It’s time for every American to stand up. Speak up, make yourself heard. Where are you ?

Major holiday events included marches in several cities and the annual Martin Luther King Jr. service at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock serves as senior pastor. The pews have been filled with politicians in recent years, but given the pandemic they have offered pre-recorded speeches instead.

Monday would have been the 93rd birthday of the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., who was just 39 when he was assassinated in 1968 while helping sanitation workers strike for better pay and safety at work in Memphis, Tennessee.

Kings’ eldest son on Monday slammed Biden and Congress as a whole for failing to pass suffrage legislation, even as 19 Republican-led states made it harder to vote in response to the government’s false claims. President Donald Trump Regarding Election Rigging.

You succeeded with the infrastructure, which is a good thing – but we need you to use that same energy to ensure that all Americans have the same unfettered right to vote, said Martin Luther King III.

Senate Republicans remain united in opposition to Democratic ballot bills. Biden described their blocking as part of a real attack on our democracy, from the Jan. 6 insurrection to an assault on Republican anti-vote laws in a number of states.

It’s not just about who votes anymore. It’s about who counts the votes. And if your vote matters at all. It’s about two insidious things: voter suppression and electoral subversion, Biden said.

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, the black Republican in the Senate, responded with a series of King Day-themed videos that he said would highlight positive developments in civil rights. Scott has avoided criticism of GOP actions and accused Democrats of calling members of his party racist.

To compare or confuse people who oppose his positions as racists and traitors to the country is not only insulting and infuriating, it’s completely untrue, Scott told The Associated Press.

King, who delivered his historic I Have a Dream speech while leading the 1963 March on Washington and received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964, saw racial equality as inseparable from poverty alleviation and of the end of the war. His emphasis on nonviolent protest continues to influence activists working for civil rights and social change.

The US economy has never worked fairly for black Americans or, really, any American of color, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a speech on Monday, one of many national leaders acknowledging unmet needs for racial equality on Martin Luther King Day.

Yellen referenced Kings’ famous speech in remarks she recorded for the Rev. Al Sharptons National Action Network in Washington, noting the financial metaphor he used to describe the Founding Fathers’ promises of equality.

King said on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial that America has defaulted on this promissory note when it comes to its citizens of color. He called it an NSF check, a check that came back with insufficient funds. But we refuse to believe that the bank of justice is bankrupt!

It’s compelling rhetoric, but I also think Dr. King knew it was more than a metaphor. He knew that economic injustice was linked to the larger injustice he was fighting against. From Reconstruction to Jim Crow, to the present day, our economy has never worked fairly for black Americans or, really, any American of color, Yellen said.

She said the Biden administration has sought to ensure that no economic institution works for people of color. Equity has been built into the U.S. bailout so communities of color get pandemic relief, and the Treasury is injecting $9 billion into traditionally underserved community development financial institutions and minority depository institutions by the financial sector.

There’s still a lot of work the Treasury needs to do to close the racial wealth gap, she said.

Events planned in Atlanta also included a march, rally, and voter registration drive by the Georgia Coalition for the Peoples Agenda and Youth Service America.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/martin-luther-king-jr-day-fd2a76d5bae88e107592b52f2e7f898b The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos