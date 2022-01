Economic week ahead: Chinese GDP, US housing

A man passed through Beijing’s central business district late last year. Photo: Greg Baker/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

By WSJ staff

Jan. February 16, 2022 3:00 PM ET

US construction and home sales figures highlight a relatively quiet week for economic data.

Monday

China’s economy in the fourth quarter is expected to have grown at the slowest pace since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal predict gross domestic product grew 3.8% year-on-year as the government-induced crisis in the housing sector and efforts to contain Covid-19 outbreaks took a hit. stunted growth. A recent bright spot for the Chinese economy: exports. The country’s trade surplus hit a record high in 2021.

Tuesday

The Bank of Japan could raise its forecasts for economic growth and inflation, but should otherwise maintain its ultra-accommodative monetary policy.

Wednesday

Construction of new homes in the United States is expected to slow in December as builders face material and labor shortages, as well as rising costs. Even so, 2021 will likely be the strongest for housing starts since the last days of the bubble in 2006.

Thusday

Existing home sales in the United States could slow in December, but would still be on track to post the best full year of sales since 2006. Housing has been one of the bright spots in the broader economy this year. Buyers have been driven by low interest rates, higher household savings and a desire for more space to work from home. Demand has also been fueled by a large wave of millennials who are aging into their best home-buying years.

