Started a pilot project for a four-day work week in the UK





Talks of the benefits of a four-day work week have been circulating for years, but since the outbreak of the pandemic has sparked a nationwide shift in how and where we work, the discussion has grown.

The 6-month trial of 4 days a week is now due to start in the UK.

About 30 UK companies will participate in the pilot project, and employees will be paid the same as working five days a week.

The pilot is led by 4 Day Week Global in collaboration with think tank Autonomy, the 4 Day Week UK campaign and researchers from Oxford University, Boston College and Cambridge University.

Those participating in this plan were asked to remain 100% productive, but now only have to keep 80% of their time given that they have an extra day off each week.

The pilot runs in the UK, but also launches in the US, Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Among the companies involved is Canon, the tech company also offers its employees a series of workshops, mentoring and networking opportunities to maximize pilot success.

Joe OConnor, pilot program manager for 4 Day Week Global, said:

We are excited by the growing momentum and interest in the pilot program and, more broadly, the four-day week.

The four-day workweek challenges current work models and helps companies focus more on the output being produced, away from simply measuring how long people work. 2022 will mark the future of this daring new profession.

