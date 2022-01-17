Maya Angelou becomes the 1st black woman to feature in US neighborhoods





The United States Mint recently began shipping quarters featuring poet Maya Angelou, the first coins in its American Women’s Quarters program.

Angelou, an American author, poet and civil rights activist, rose to prominence with the publication of I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings in 1969. Angelou, who died in 2014 at the age of 86, was awarded the Presidential Medal of freedom in 2010 by President Barack Obama.

The drawing of the quarter represents Angelou with outstretched arms. Behind her, a bird in flight and a rising sun, images inspired by her poetry.

The first quarters of the US Mint’s American Women Quarters program will feature late author and poet Maya Angelou.usmint.gov

The Mint program will issue 20 quarters over the next four years to honor women and their accomplishments in shaping the nation’s history.

Additional honorees in 2022 will be physicist and first female astronaut Sally Ride, and Wilma Mankiller, the Cherokee Nation’s first female principal chief. Also honored this year will be Nina Otero-Warren, leader of New Mexico’s suffrage movement and first female superintendent of Santa Fe Public Schools, and Anna May Wong, the first Chinese-American movie star in Hollywood.

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nevada, Senate sponsor of the legislation directing the Mint to issue quarters honoring women, applauded the Mint’s selection of Angelou for the first coin.

This play will allow generations of Americans to experience Maya Angelou’s books and poetry that speak to the lived experience of black women, she said in a statement.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the nation’s first female Treasury Secretary, said: “Every time we redesign our currency, we get the chance to say something about our country…I’m so proud that these coins celebrate the contributions of some of America’s most notable women, including Maya Angelou.

The United States Mint is offering a free coin array with slots to store quarters for this year’s winners. Information on the winners is included on the reverse. Collectors can request a mint sheet by emailing [email protected]

The Biden administration announced shortly after taking office a year ago that it planned to replace the portrait of Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill with abolitionist Harriet Tubman, an Underground Railroad leader. However, since that announcement, the administration has not provided any further details about its plans.

Related:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.today.com/news/maya-angelou-becomes-1st-black-woman-featured-us-quarters-t244630 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos