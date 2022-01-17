Amazon counters threat to stop accepting UK-issued Visa cards – TechCrunch





Amazon appears to have backed down from public threats to stop supporting visa payments in the UK in a dispute over payment fees.

The e-commerce giant sent an email to Amazon.co.uk users today, reminding them that the “anticipated change” that was supposed to occur on January 19th will not happen that day.

It is not yet clear whether the two companies have reached enduring conditions for their fees.

Expected changes to the use of Visa credit cards on Amazon.co.uk will no longer occur on January 19th. We are working closely with Visa on potential solutions that allow customers to continue using their Visa credit cards on Amazon.co.uk. I sent an email to a UK user.

“If there are any changes to Visa credit cards, we will notify you in advance. Until then, you can continue to use Visa credit cards, debit cards, Mastercard, American Express and Eurocards.” you do it today.”

For comment, Amazon and Visa confirmed the development, but did not provide further details.

Amazon has not commented on anything other than a brief explanation that nothing will change at this time.

A Visa spokesperson also did not elaborate on what a “potential solution” actually meant, but wrote in a statement suggesting that negotiations on fees were ongoing: Amazon customers can continue to use their Visa cards on Amazon.co.uk after January. 19 While working closely to reach an agreement.”

In an initial email to UK users late last year, Amazon condemned Visa’s high payment fees for credit card transactions that stopped supporting Visa payments.

The highly publicized mass email seemed like an attempt to leverage its market power to extract better terms from Visa.

It’s unclear whether that worked in convincing Visa to lower its credit card fees or whether Amazon decided to step back from a crisis that would wreak havoc on UK shoppers.

In the latter case, Amazon has created uncertainty for months for UK users who already rely on Visa-based payment methods to continue making purchases on the site in the near future.

Visa said in November that it was disappointing that Amazon was “threating to limit consumer choice in the future,” claiming that “no one wins when consumer choice is limited.”

At the time, Visa said it was working with Amazon to come up with a resolution to allow Visa cardholders to continue using their UK-issued Visa credit cards on their website.

The discussion appears to continue months after the disclosure deadline for Amazon to stop accepting UK-issued Visa cards.

The fee increase for Visa transactions on Amazon.co.uk is tied to the UK leaving the European Union as Brexit removes the cap on fees that may be imposed on transactions between the UK and the European Economic Area/EU.

However, the issue may also have to do with the details of how Amazon organizes its UK business. This is because we bill our UK customers through our EU-based entity and move the revenue booked through our UK website to our European HQ in Luxembourg.

According to a report covered by City AM last August, this corporate structure helped Amazon avoid paying much higher in UK taxes. However, the same ‘margin shift’ structure costs (or costs a lot…) much more Visa ‘taxes’ than Amazon is willing to pay.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2022/01/17/amazon-ends-threat-to-not-accept-uk-visa-payments/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos