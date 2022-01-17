Winter storm hits parts of northeastern US with foot of snowExBulletin





Pedestrians walk down a partially snow-cleared Murray Avenue Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh. Pam Panchak/AP .

NEW YORK A dangerous winter storm brought heavy snowfall, severe thunderstorms and high winds to the northeastern United States on a holiday Monday.

A foot (30 centimeters) or more of snow fell in parts of New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania from Sunday evening through Monday morning, and tens of thousands of customers in the area were without electricity.

Forecasters in Buffalo, New York, said the snow was falling rapidly, dumping nearly 17 inches (43 centimeters) by 10 a.m. The city advised people not to travel unless they needed to on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, while some surrounding cities instituted a travel ban.

“WOW! The (last) snow measurement at 1am was 4.6 inches in the last hour at Buffalo Airport!” Buffalo’s National Weather Service tweeted overnight. “And tack an additional 4 inches in the final hour ending at 2 a.m.! Total so far since late Sunday evening: 10.2 inches.”

Harry Ruester, of Brattleboro, Vermont, uses a snow blower to clear snow from his driveway during a snowstorm Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Kristopher Radder/AP .

The Weather Service said 17 inches (43 centimeters) or more of snow was reported in Ashtabula County in northeast Ohio.

“We had a very strong area of ​​low pressure that kind of moved up the coast, with pretty heavy snow accumulations from Tennessee, North Carolina, all the way to the northeast,” said said meteorologist Marc Chenard at the weather service headquarters in College Park. , Maryland.

New York City received less than an inch of snow, which was washed away by overnight rain. The weather service said spotty showers and flurries could continue through Monday evening.

Forecasters said wind gusts in New York could reach around 45 mph (72 km/h) and around 60 mph (97 km/h) in Long Island.

A vehicle clears snow from the pedestrian sidewalk above the Andy Warhol Bridge in downtown Pittsburgh on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Alexandra Wimley/AP .

Sleet and rain were the main threats for much of Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island. Intermittent snowfall changed to rain overnight. NWS meteorologists in Boston said wind gusts could reach 70 mph (113 km/h).

Howling winds spread a fire that destroyed a motel and two other structures on the coast of Salisbury, Massachusetts, early Monday.

The storm forced the closure of many COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites in the northeast on Monday.

The massive winter system brought similar conditions Sunday to the Southeast, where thousands of people were still without power Monday.

A pedestrian uses an umbrella as he crosses Liberty Avenue in downtown Pittsburgh as snow begins to fall during a winter storm that will hit the area Sunday evening Jan. 16, 2022. Alexandra Wimley/AP Mask La legend

Several states reported inches of snowfall and two people died in North Carolina on Sunday when their car went off the road. The roof of a dormitory partially collapsed in the state at Brevard College, with officials saying it broke under the weight of snow. There are no casualties.

Severe thunderstorms in Florida caused a tornado with winds of 190 km/h (118 mph), destroying 30 mobile homes and damaging 51 others. Three minor injuries were reported.

Wet roads in the South were expected to refreeze on Monday, creating freezing conditions for motorists.

Snowplow trucks were scattered along East Coast roads and highways, working to clear the way for travelers. Some crashes were reported in the early hours of the morning, including an ambulance involved in a shipwreck on Interstate 279 in Pittsburgh, KDKA-TV reported. It was unclear if anyone had been injured.

