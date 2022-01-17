UK Weather: Frozen Fog May Disrupt Travel as Yellow Weather Alert Issues | UK News





Fog expected to cover the UK this evening could result in a yellow weather alert that could disrupt travel.

The National Weather Service said fog could freeze in some areas and cover most of England and the eastern edge of Wales.

In many areas, overnight temperatures are set to drop to near 0C, which can cause roads to freeze.

Partly cloudy #fog forms this evening, with a chance of overnight thick, frozen fog, especially in parts of England and Wales.

If you’re traveling on a #Tuesday morning, make sure you have extra time for your trip and keep #WeatherAware. pic.twitter.com/et6lSqBqmM

— Meteorological Administration (@metoffice) January 17, 2022

A warning was issued from 7 p.m. Monday to noon on Tuesday, from south of Scarborough to north east of Manchester and south to east of Exeter.

The National Weather Service said the fog could slow movement and create chaos.

Buses and trains may be delayed and flights may be canceled.

According to the Meteorological Administration, drivers should anticipate dangerous situations and slow travel.

The Korea Meteorological Administration tweeted, “After a dry and sunny Blue Monday for many periods, the temperature [are] Falling fast this evening, especially under clear skies.

“Fog and Fog Patches [are] It develops in places and becomes locally dense throughout parts of England and Wales.”

Weather forecaster Craig Snell has recommended drivers spend extra time on their trip.

“The fog will be most widespread in southern and eastern England, the Midlands and eastern Wales,” he said.

“In the morning the fog will clear,” he added.

“There may be a few left, but it will be much better by lunchtime.”

“There will be no fog everywhere within the alert,” he said, but urged drivers to prepare for slower travel times.

Meanwhile, Scotland and Ireland can see uneven sunlight and clouds.

Edinburgh expects 3 degrees cold overnight, Belfast 2 degrees, London 1 degrees and Cardiff 0 degrees.

It’s average at this time of the year.

It is expected to get warmer on Tuesday, with London around 7 degrees, Edinburgh and Cardiff 8 degrees and Belfast 9 degrees.

