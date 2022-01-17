Britain instructs military to halt migrant boat crossings: Report | migration news





Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reported to be poised to put the British Navy in charge of operations in the English Channel in a move that critics call cruel and inhuman.

According to British media reports, the Royal Navy will be tasked with stopping boats carrying migrants and refugees from reaching the shores through the English Channel, according to a plan approved by the cornered Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Several British media outlets reported Monday that the British Ministry of Defense will take over operational command from the British Border Guard in the coming weeks. Border Force is located within the UK Home Office Department.

The British Foreign Ministry said officials are trying everything they can to prevent further crossings following a surge in the number of people arriving in Britain from France by boat last year.

Many who have traveled have done so in unsafe, overcrowded ships and dangerous conditions, sometimes with fatal consequences.

In November, at least 27 people died while trying to cross the road as boats blew and sank, the worst disaster ever for migrants and refugees trying to cross the sea route from France to England.

A Pentagon spokeswoman said in a statement to Al Jazeera via email that an unacceptable number of people continue to cross dangerous straits and that the tragic death in November is the strongest reminder of the need to stop them.

At least 28,431 migrants and refugees passed through the region in 2021, according to figures compiled by the BBC, which more than tripled compared to the previous year.

Details on how the new strategy will work are yet to come.

However, British newspaper The Times, citing an unnamed government source, reported that officials were keen to prevent ships from illegally landing on British shores.

The newspaper also said it was planning asylum seekers to countries such as Ghana and Rwanda to deter people from trying to cross the strait for processing and resettlement.

The report described the proposal as one of a series of populist announcements in preparation as Johnson faces pressure to resign during the coronavirus pandemic due to a series of lifting parties that have involved him, his employees and other government officials.

Critics have accused the prime minister of attempting to divert attention from his anger over his future.

Yvette Cooper, the shadow interior minister of the main opposition Labor Party, said Johnson is chasing headlines to get him out of his total predicament.

She said the government has failed to do with France the serious and substantive work needed to prevent the loss of life and the gain of criminal gangs from dangerous strait crossings.

They’ve said it time and time again to make headlines rather than work hard to solve this serious problem.

Enver Solomon, head of the UK-based Refugee Council charity, also criticized the government-reported scheme.

[British] after the Prime Minister [Winston] Churchill has always provided a fair hearing for those fleeing persecution and bloodshed on British soil. He said using the military to repel them and deport them abroad was cruel and inhuman.

It is a desperate move by a government that cannot find a solution to ensure an orderly, manageable and fair system of asylum.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/1/17/uk-to-task-military-with-stopping-migrant-boat-crossings-reports The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos