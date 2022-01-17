US ski jumpers miss out on Olympic qualification





American women’s ski jumpers failed to qualify for the Beijing Winter Olympics, a notable absence for the nation that helped lead the fight to include women’s ski jumping in the Games.

The International Ski Federation on Monday released the final Olympic quota allocations, based on international competitions. The United States has not moved from its place outside the Olympic quota.

Anna Hoffmann, who won the US Olympic Trials over Christmas, can only enter the Olympic field if six places remain vacant among the nations that have qualified. It is very unlikely.

Obviously, that’s disappointing because we all want to be Olympians,” Hoffmann said earlier this winter on NPR. Were a developing and growing team, and were more focused on the depth of our team and the long term.

The Americans were at the heart of the early milestones of women’s ski jumping.

In 2008, Lindsey Van and Jessica Jerome were among 15 female ski jumpers to sue the Vancouver 2010 organizing committee for gender discrimination because women’s ski jumping was not on the Olympic programme. Men’s ski jumping has been on the program since the first Winter Games in 1924.

Although the Supreme Court of British Columbia said the IOC had discriminated against gender by excluding women’s ski jumping, it did not compel organizers to hold an event, stating that Canadian law had no no jurisdiction over the IOC.

In 2009, Van won the first women’s event in the history of the World Ski Jumping Championships.

After women’s ski jumping was added to the Olympic program at the 2014 Sochi Games, American Sarah Hendrickson became the first woman to perform competitive ski jumping in Olympic history.

Van and Jerome retired after their only Olympics in 2014. Hendrickson announced his retirement last March. An American ski jumper has not finished in the top 10 of an individual World Cup in nearly five years.

When I think about whether or not we send a woman to these Games [in Beijing], athletically, weren’t quite ready yet anyway, said Billy Demong, the 2010 Olympic Nordic combined champion who is now USA Nordic’s chief executive, according to NPR.

The Olympic competition will also go ahead without reigning Olympic gold medalist Maren Lundby. The Norwegian announced in October that she would not compete this season.

Ski jumping is a sport with a lot of demands, weight is one of them, Lundby said then, according to a translation from Olympics.com. My body has changed naturally lately, and for this reason I don’t want to sacrifice everything to be at the best level in Beijing.

Austria’s Marita Kramer leads the World Cup standings this season.

After the addition of women’s ski jumping to the Olympics, Nordic combined remained the only sport at the Summer or Winter Games without female representation.

In December 2020, American Tara Geraghty-Moats won the first Women’s Nordic Combined World Cup. He made his world championship debut last February.

In 2018, a women’s event was denied a spot on the 2022 Winter Olympics programme, an IOC official cited the lack of Olympic-level athletes in several countries, but the inclusion of the World Cup and world championships could lead to a spot at the 2026 Winter Games in Italy.

The American men qualified two Olympic quota spots in ski jumping. Olympic Trials winner Kevin Bickner will fill one of them. It’s the first time the United States has failed to qualify for the men’s Olympic team ski jumping event, which was added in 1988.

NBC’s Olympic Research contributed to this report.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Promote us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/01/17/ski-jumping-olympics-usa-women/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos