Iran demands legal pledge that US will not back out of nuclear deal





VIENNAAs the Biden administration attempts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, one of the biggest hurdles is Tehran’s demand that the United States guarantee that it will no longer denounce the pact and impose new sanctions, according to diplomats involved in talks in Austria.

The demand, a reaction to former President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal, appears to be an overriding political goal for the Iranian government’s new hardliner chairman, US and EU diplomats say here. Diplomats said they did not believe the request was designed by Iran to simply drag out the talks.

The United States has always said that no president can legally tie the hands of a successor without a treaty that should garner the support of two-thirds of the US Senate. The United States also said ongoing talks should remain focused on restoring the 2015 agreement, not seeking new commitments from either side.

The standoff over safeguards comes amid what US and EU officials say are signs of progress in the Vienna talks, involving Iran, the US, Britain, France, Germany , Russia and China. The 2015 deal suspended most international sanctions against Iran in exchange for tough but temporary restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program.

While Iran says it is not trying to build nuclear weapons, a look at its key facilities suggests it could be developing the technology to build them. The WSJ breaks down Tehran’s capabilities as it takes new steps in uranium enrichment and limits access to inspectors. Photo illustration: George Downs

Western diplomats say a path to a deal is possible, showing more optimism since December, when Iranian demands left talks on the brink of failure. U.S. and European officials are privately eyeing mid-February as the time to decide whether diplomacy has run out.

There was progress on the fine print, including how sanctions would be lifted, how Iran will reduce its nuclear work and how a deal could be implemented over several months.

However, Western diplomats warn that a series of fundamental political decisions on sanctions, nuclear measures and the sequencing of a deal still need to be made and many are worried about whether Tehran is ready to strike a deal soon enough. Western officials have repeatedly warned that the window for talks is closing given the progress of Iranian nuclear work.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi wants the United States to make a legal commitment never to abandon the 2015 nuclear deal again. Photo: Iranian Presidency/Zuma Press

This negotiation is moving far too slowly to succeed, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday.

Saeed Khatibzadeh, spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, said on Monday that diplomats were making progress in Vienna but key issues remained and required some political decisions.

Washington should announce its decisions on the remaining issues and the lifting of sanctions, he said.

By demanding an ironclad US commitment to a deal, Iran’s concerns highlight a key weakness in the 2015 accord. The accord was never signed as a treaty with clear legal guarantees. Its official name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, emphasized that it was a set of political commitments, although pledges were later backed by a UN Security Council resolution.

Learn more about the Iranian nuclear talks

Last spring, when talks to restore the deal began, Iran put a US promise not to leave the deal on its wish list, alongside other demands such as compensation for the withdrawal of Washington in 2018. Western diplomats said it was largely for national show and that Iran was likely to lower its demands.

Last spring, under the previous Iranian government, Tehran changed its position, saying it wanted a guarantee that Washington would stay in the deal as long as President Biden was in power. The new team, led by President Ebrahim Raisi, returned to the initial request for a permanent guarantee.

In recent weeks, Western diplomats say they have begun to see the demand for guarantees as a crucial objective for Mr. Raisis’ negotiators. Mr Raisi is seen as a possible successor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who himself has demanded guarantees.

Ensuring that Mr. Khamenei is no longer embarrassed by a future US withdrawal appears to be a major political goal, two Western diplomats said.

Without safeguards, many in Tehran fear sanctions relief will be ineffective, unsustainable and possibly even damaging to Iran’s economy, as the specter of reimposed sanctions haunts long-term planning, Ali said. Vaez, director of the Iran project at Crisis Group, in a report. published on Monday.

In recent months, Washington has begun to respond to Iran’s concerns.

On Nov. 1, on the sidelines of the Group of 20 nations in Rome, Biden and the leaders of Britain, France and Germany issued a statement intended to address Iran’s concerns head-on, diplomats said.

In that spirit, we welcome President Bidens’ clearly demonstrated commitment to return the United States to full compliance with the JCPOA and to remain in full compliance, so long as Iran does the same, the leaders said.

President Bidens’ administration has said the talks should remain focused on restoring the 2015 accord, not seeking new commitments from either side. Photo: Ken Cedeno – Pool via CNP/Zuma Press

Yet Iran has rejected the verbal promises. One problem, according to Western diplomats, is that Iran has, at different times, sought different kinds of political, economic and legal assurances from Washington. Also complicates a solution: Iran refuses to negotiate directly with the United States

US and European officials say they are exploring ideas to offer Iran that could generate additional confidence. The ideas that are being weighed are promises of letters of assurance from the US Treasury Department for an agreed list of international banks and companies or a political commitment to some kind of phased introduction of future sanctions. However, these would not benefit from foolproof legal guarantees.

Basically, there are proposals on the table for how economic operators can get some comfort if a new US administration reimposes sanctions, a person familiar with the talks said. In a democratic country, in three years, [there] can be a new president and things can change. So we’re working on that, but there aren’t really any magic ideas.

Write to Laurence Norman at [email protected]

Copyright 2022 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsj.com/articles/iran-demands-legal-pledge-that-u-s-wont-quit-nuclear-deal-again-11642429074 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos