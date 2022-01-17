5 Reasons Prince Harry Says Britain Needs Police Protection – Threats and Pursuits





Prince Harry said it was not safe for his family to return to the UK with privacy, and that he would need professional police protection to take his children home to visit them.

Prince Harry sues police to protect family

Only Harry returned to England two years after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from the royal family.

Now they are settled in California, and Megan never visits again, nor does her two-year-old son Archie turn three in May.

While living in the United States, the couple added to their family a seven-month-old daughter, Lilybet, who had not yet arrived in England and had not met relatives including her grandfather, Prince Charles and great-grandmother, the Queen.

And in a statement on Saturday night, Harry’s lawyers set out why his family was not visiting the UK.

Early 2022 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their children Archie and Lilibet Harry and Meghan

British press via Getty Images)

The statement explains that you will need professional police protection while you are in the UK. This protection was gone when he stepped down from the royal family, not the private security team.

“Without these safeguards, Prince Harry and his family cannot return home.”

Here’s a look at why Harry’s lawyers have given you the reasons why you need a professional police guard for Sussexes while touring the UK…

Security Threats Harry served 10 years in the military and made two tours in Afghanistan.

Getty Images)

In a statement released by his attorney, Harry details that as a member of the royal family, he faces a security risk that he must always manage.

And given his successor and high status in the military, he and his family need protection, the statement says.

“Prince Harry has inherited security risks from birth and throughout his life.

“He holds sixth in line to the throne, has served two combat missions in Afghanistan, and in recent years his family has been exposed to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats.”

Profile change Harry and Meghan are no longer high-ranking royals

GC image)

Some may argue that Harry and Meghan are no longer eligible for police protection as they no longer work as royalty.

However, Harry’s lawyers claim that although Harry’s royal status changed, Harry’s reputation and level of threat to him remained the same.

The statement explains: “His role within the institution has changed, but his profile as a member of the royal family has not changed. There is no threat to him and his family.”

Private Security Team The couple who hired the private security team were in New York last September

GC image)

Harry and Meghan, currently living in the US, do not have the security provided by UK taxpayers.

Currently, they employ a private security team to protect them, but according to Harry, private security alone is not enough to ensure the safety of your family on your trip to the UK.

That’s because his privacy team didn’t have access to the UK intelligence information they needed to keep the Sussex family safe.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, but they cannot imitate the police protection they need while in the UK,” his lawyer said in a statement.

“Without these safeguards, Prince Harry and his family cannot return home.

Under the current agreement, Harry said he could not bring his family back to England

Dad)

“The Duke first offered to personally pay the cost of British police protection for himself and his family in Sandringham in January 2020. The offer was rejected. He is willing to cover the cost of security so as not to impose on UK taxpayers. there is.

“People who have resigned from public office and are at risk of inherent threats, as is widely known, receive free police protection.”

Finally, security was compromised when William and Harry were photographed together in public.

Full/AFP via Getty Images)

In the past two years, Harry has visited England twice to unveil the funeral of Prince Philip and a statue of his deceased mother, Princess Diana.

Because the latter event was classified as a personal visit, Harry had to finance the trip himself.

The day before the show, he met seriously ill children and teenagers at a WellChild Garden party and afternoon tea at Kew Gardens.

His car is believed to have been kicked out by paparazzi photographers after he left, MyLondon reports.

Statements by his lawyers hint at the case and are cited as reasons for his need for police protection.

He said, “In the meantime [Harry’s] His security was threatened because he lacked police protection during his last visit to England in July 2021 and leaving a charity event to unveil a statue honoring his deceased mother.”

‘The risk is too great’

Meanwhile, in Harry’s petition for increased security, he argues that the lack of police protection means that a trip to the UK “is too much of a personal risk”.

“Prince Harry’s goal was to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in England so that his children could know his homeland,” his lawyer said.

England will always be the home of Prince Harry and the country where he wants his wife and children to be safe.”

