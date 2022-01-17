Rep. Michael McCaul says the US is in a ‘new cold war’ with Russia





The top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee has warned that the United States could be embroiled in a new Cold War with Russia amid escalating tensions over Ukraine.

During a State of the Union interview with CNN, Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) was asked about fears that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine and whether he thinks a “ New Cold War” is already underway.

“I do. I do, because I think [Russia President Vladimir] Putin feels weakness here again,” the Republican told anchor Jake Tapper on Sunday.

“He knows that if he ever wants to invade Ukraine, now is the time. I hope he won’t make this miscalculation. But the fact is, if he invades Ukraine, what is the United States, what is our Commander-in-Chief willing to do to stop him? He continued.

His remarks come as up to 100,000 Russian troops have massed on the border with Ukraine, raising concerns about a possible invasion, such as when Moscow annexed Crimea eight years ago.

President Biden has threatened tough economic sanctions against Russia if it chooses to invade, but many Republicans — including McCaul — are pushing for action to deter an invasion.

Up to 100,000 Russian soldiers have massed on the border with Ukraine. Pavel Mikheyev/REUTERS

“Rather than threatening after an invasion, we should provide deterrents before an invasion takes place,” the lawmaker said, later adding that even if he “saw harsh rhetoric, there is no didn’t have a lot of action.”

Late last week, concerns over a potential invasion grew after the White House revealed it had intelligence suggesting Russian agents had been deployed to carry out a false flag attack in eastern Ukraine which will serve as a pretext for the invasion of Moscow.

Press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the operatives had been tapped to carry out sabotage attacks on Russian proxies in the region and added that Moscow influencers had started manufacturing Ukrainian provocations in the public and social media to justify Russian intervention.

President Biden has threatened tough economic sanctions against Russia if it chooses to invade Ukraine.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

On Sunday, McCaul stressed the need for deterrence from U.S. and NATO allies, suggesting that could cause Putin to question his calculation to invade Ukraine.

Today, Ukraine is the breadbasket of Russia. Putin wants to restore the glory of the former Soviet empire. He had wanted to do it for some time, he added.

The Texas Republican also called on the United States to put things like sanctions on arms sales, arms sales to Ukraine, on the table.

“Rather than threatening after an invasion, we should be providing deterrents,” Rep. Michael McCaul told CNN.CNN/SOTU

His comments came just days after the Senate failed to pass a series of sanctions against Russia proposed by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) – who also advocated implementing deterrents before Russia takes further military action.

Today the Senate reprimanded Joe Bidens’ surrender to Vladimir Putin on Nord Stream 2. Despite furious lobbying from the White House, a large bipartisan majority of senators (55-44) again voted for immediate sanctions against the Putin pipeline, Cruz tweeted after the vote. President Biden should listen to the Senate, the people and the government of Ukraine, and reverse his catastrophic decision to grant Russia waivers from the sanctions imposed by Congress.

Only the immediate imposition of sanctions can change Putin’s calculus, stop a Ukrainian invasion and remove the existential threat posed by Nord Stream 2, Cruz added.

Tensions between the United States and Russia stem from Russian President Vladimir Putin pushing to have Ukraine barred from joining NATO.Denis Balibouse/Pool/Keystone via Getty Images

The bill would have imposed sanctions on the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline within 15 days of its approval, whether or not Russia invades Ukraine.

Despite gaining much of the Democratic approval, the proposal was defeated by the White House and other leading Democrats who offered their own set of sanctions with a more strategic timeline.

Tensions between the United States and Russia over Ukraine stem in large part from Moscow’s demand that NATO cease its expansion in Eastern Europe and prevent Ukraine from joining the Atlantic alliance, citing security concerns.

Last week, the United States, Russia and NATO allies held diplomatic talks in Geneva and Vienna to discuss these concerns, but officials made no progress as the United States called Russian requests for non-runners.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2022/01/17/rep-michael-mccaul-says-us-in-new-cold-war-with-russia/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos