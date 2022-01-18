Senators meet with Ukrainian President Zelensky, reaffirm US support





A bipartisan group of senators met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian government officials on Monday to reaffirm U.S. support amid a military standoff with Russia.

The delegation includes four Democrats (Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy of Connecticut, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire) and three Republicans (Sens. Rob Portman of Ohio, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota and Roger Mississippi Wicker).

Had a productive meeting with @ZelenskyyUa today and made it clear that the US is united across party lines in support of Ukraine against Putin’s belligerence. Putin will not be allowed to target our Eastern European partners and allies without consequences, Shaheen, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Europe and Regional Security Cooperation, said in a statement. posting on Twitter.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has massed a force of more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s eastern border which the United States and its European allies say is preparing for an invasion as early as this month.

A bipartisan group of US senators visited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky amid tensions between Ukraine and Russia.REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

The White House on Friday accused Moscow of deploying operatives to eastern Ukraine to carry out acts of sabotage against Russian proxies in the region in a false flag attack as a pretext for an invasion.

At the same time, “influencers” are flooding social media with fabricated allegations about Ukrainian provocations, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday denied the accusations, calling them “total disinformation”.

Russia is also believed to be behind a series of cyberattacks last week that planted malware in the computer systems of Ukrainian government agencies and information technology companies.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen wrote that the meeting made it clear that the United States is “united across party lines in support of Ukraine against Putin’s belligerence.”REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Microsoft said the malware was designed to look like ransomware, but is “intended to be destructive and designed to render targeted devices inoperable rather than for ransom.”

The senators’ visit to Ukraine follows the breakdown of diplomatic talks in Geneva and Vienna last week involving US, NATO and Russian officials over Putin’s demand for security guarantees that Ukraine and other states from the former Soviet bloc will not be allowed to join the alliance.

The United States called this a “non-starter.”

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the United States and its NATO allies were ready to act if Russia launched an invasion.

“If Russia wants to move forward with diplomacy. We are fully prepared to do so in close collaboration with our allies and partners. If Russia wants to go down the path of invasion and escalation, we are ready for that as well, with a robust response that will cut off its strategic position,” Sullivan said Sunday on CBS News’ “Face the Nation.” .

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in an interview that the United States was pursuing diplomacy with Russia, but would be ready if the situation escalated. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“So from our perspective, we are simultaneously pursuing deterrence and diplomacy, and we have been clear and unwavering on that, fully united with the transatlantic community,” he said.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baebock reiterated Sullivan’s remarks during a visit to Kyiv on Monday, warning that any further escalation would come at a high economic, political and strategic price for the Russian regime.

We are ready to have a serious dialogue with Russia, because diplomacy is the only way to defuse this highly dangerous situation, she said.

