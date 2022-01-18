UK supplies ‘Self-Defense Forces’ weapons to Ukraine as possibility of invasion of Russia increases | UK News





Britain will provide Ukraine with “lightly armored defense” weapons and training as Western powers fear that Russia will “become an increasingly threatening” invasion of Ukraine.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the weapons supplied were “short-range” and intended for use in “self-defense,” adding that they were not “strategic” and “do not pose a threat to Russia.”

Wallace added that “a small number” of British staff will be visiting Ukraine to provide training.

But he said Britain would not offer “false hopes” of sending troops to Eastern European countries if war broke out.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

0:48 Russian military train near Ukraine

“To be honest, Russia has the largest army in Europe,” Wallace said in the House of Representatives.

“Ukraine is not a member of NATO and I think it is a false hope to say that British troops unilaterally go to Ukraine and join Ukrainians in such an environment is a false hope. That is why we are doing everything we can to help Ukraine. and diplomatic efforts.”

Wallace made the announcement, warning that tens of thousands of Russian troops are stationed near the Ukrainian border.

The deployment is “not routine,” he said, adding that it has tanks, armored vehicles, rocket artillery and short-range ballistic missiles.

Image: Ukrainian soldiers use a launcher with an American Javelin missile during a military exercise in the Donetsk region.

He told MPs he had “cause of serious concern” about the size of the forces mobilizing at the Kremlin, backed by Russian air and naval forces.

Wallace added that Russia’s presence and readiness contributed to “an atmosphere of instability and coercion that risks miscalculation and, at worst, conflict at best.”

He invited Russian side Sergey Shoygu to visit London “in the next few weeks” to “discuss issues related to mutual security issues and to engage in good faith constructive engagement”.

‘Russia is looking for excuses to invade Ukraine’ – but US insists Diplomacy Week hasn’t failed

After highlighting previous work as part of Operation Orbital, the UK’s Ukrainian training mission, Wallace explained the new support being offered.

“In light of Russia’s increasingly threatening behavior, in addition to our current support, the UK is offering a new package of security assistance to improve Ukraine’s defense capabilities,” he told Commons.

“We have decided to supply Ukraine with a light armored defense weapon system.

Image: Defense Minister Ben Wallace (right) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shake hands in November 2021.

“A small number of British agents will provide early-stage training for a short period within the framework of Operation Orbital before returning to the UK.

“This package of security assistance complements the training capabilities that Ukraine already has, as well as those provided by the UK and other allies in Europe and the United States.

“Ukraine has every right to defend its borders, and this new assistance package further strengthens its ability to do so.

“Let’s be clear. This support is for short-range and overt defensive weapon capabilities, is not a strategic weapon, does not pose a threat to Russia, and is intended for use in self-defense.”

Wallace has stressed that there is an “international sanctions package in place” if Russia takes “destabilizing measures” in Ukraine.

He noted that any aggression would be considered “occupation” and was “worried that it could lead to massive loss of life in all respects.”

Image: Russian tanks fire during training in the Rostov region near Ukraine. photo: AP

“The current difficult relationship with the Kremlin is not and does not have to be the relationship we want with Britain.”

“The current gap is large, but it’s not insurmountable,” Wallace said of the UK-Russian relationship.

“We want to be friends with the Russian people who have been with us for hundreds of years,” Wallace added. “There is a world where we can build reciprocal relations with Russia.”

“I still have hope that diplomacy will triumph. It is up to Putin to choose diplomacy and dialogue, or conflict and consequences.”

Wallace said foreign secretary Liz Truss was “planning a visit to Ukraine soon” and was “coordinating a date for the visit.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-to-supply-ukraine-with-self-defence-weapons-as-fears-grow-over-possible-russia-invasion-12518664 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos