



To address the concern, the government launched the Voter ID Test in 2018. Five legislatures, Bromley, Gosport, Swindon, Watford, and Woking, participated in the compulsory voter ID exam. These areas are not representative of the groups that will be affected. As a result, the study was meaningless.

Unlike mainland Europe, where everyone is obligated to have a national ID, here in the UK, the richer you are, the more likely you are to have one.

For example, people who can’t afford to go on vacation abroad won’t pay the 75 cost to get a passport. People who can’t afford a car won’t pay 34 to apply for a driver’s license.

Paying for ID when you’re on the breadline has the lowest priority.

Further research commissioned by the government shows that people with disabilities, the unemployed, those who are not eligible, and those who have never voted before are all less likely to have ID.

The study also found that 1 in 11 people over the age of 85 and 1 in 17 people with disabilities do not have a photo ID.

This policy risks not only being partial, but also outright discriminatory.

Voter ID implementation

The same government-commissioned study found that 2% of adults in England, Scotland and Wales did not have a photo ID and 4% did not have a photo ID that could identify an individual in the photo. This increases to 9% if you do not have an up-to-date photo ID.

The government’s answer is free photo identification provided by local authorities.

However, to obtain an ID card, prospective voters must take the time to work or have administrative responsibilities and visit the City Council office to request it.

Little worries when you’re already faced with problems like making sure you have enough to pay your bills, making sure there is food on the table, looking after an elderly relative, or finding time to go to city council and ask for something you’ll use once every four years. go be

