Why was the Dallas terrorist allowed to enter the United States?





Why was Malik Faisal Akram even in this country?

This is just one of many questions surrounding the British attack on a Texas synagogue, but it is one of the most important.

As Avram’s brother told Sky News, he is known to police. I have a criminal record. He also had no visible means of support; Gulbar Akram also says he suffered from mental health issues.

Still, authorities say he somehow got a visa and flew to JFK around New Year’s, listing a hotel on Queens Boulevard as his destination. He then traveled to Dallas, where he stayed in a homeless shelter for a week and bought a gun on the street, according to President Joe Biden (who, to be fair, is known for making up Things).

Then he took Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker and four members of Congregation Beth Israel hostage, demanding the release of convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui, who is serving a decades-long sentence in Fort Worth and has become a cause celeb for jihadists.

Malik Faisal Akram demanded the release of convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui in exchange for the security of the hostages.

Thank goodness the rabbi managed to escape (after 10 am), leaving the FBI free to use lethal force to bring him down.

Good on the G-men for resolving the crisis without the loss of innocent lives (though a superior later seemed to suggest there was nothing anti-Semitic about targeting a temple). But other feds clearly screwed up by letting this guy into the country in the first place.

American travelers endure a great deal of security theater: millions of lost work hours each year due to long, unpredictable TSA lines; intrusive palpations; all the rigamarole of taking off your shoes and your belt. Yet the vast security apparatus can’t filter out a mentally ill Muslim extremist?

One who, reports the Telegraph, had been banned from a British court after speaking out against 9/11?

The Feds have some explaining to do.

Akram’s brother told Sky News he had a criminal record and was known to police before taking four people hostageABC

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2022/01/17/why-was-the-dallas-terrorist-allowed-into-the-us/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos