The UK government is known to be preparing a PR raid on end-to-end encryption.





Meta recently said that it will implement end-to-end encryption on Facebook Messenger and Instagram by 2023, despite strong opposition from governments in the UK and other countries. However, the British Interior Ministry is reportedly planning an advertising campaign to mobilize public opinion against end-to-end encryption, which critics call a “fear” tactic.

According to the report, the UK government plans to work with charities and law enforcement agencies in a publicity blitz created by the M&C Saatchi advertising agency. The campaign’s purpose is to spread the message that end-to-end encryption can thwart efforts to curb child exploitation online.

“Working with M&C Saatchi, we have brought together many organizations that share concerns about the impact of end-to-end encryption on our ability to keep children safe,” an Interior Ministry spokeswoman said in a statement. According to a letter sent by the Ministry of Home Affairs in response to a request for information disclosure, the government allocated 534,000 ($730,500) to the blitzkrieg.

A slideshow designed to help recruit non-profit coalition partners suggests that campaigns may include elements designed to “unsettled” the public. These include suggested stunts with adult and child actors turned black and encased in glass boxes. This also includes “activating social media to ask parents to write a letter to Mark.” [Zuckerberg] via Facebook status.”

One slide stated that “most of the public has never heard of” about end-to-end encryption. The government also states that “you shouldn’t start a privacy vs. safety debate.”

Privacy advocates have called the scheme an “act of terror” and said the absence of end-to-end encryption could have the opposite effect as intended. Internet Society’s Robin Wilton told Rolling Stone, “Without strong encryption, children are more vulnerable online than ever. Government-proposed encryption protects personal safety and national security and puts everyone at risk.” .

