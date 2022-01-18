Ukrainian president, excluded from US-Russian talks, chooses domestic fights





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took office three years ago promising to negotiate with Moscow to end a year-long war in his country’s east.

Now Russia has gathered tens of thousands of troops around Ukraine and is continuing talks with the United States on the country’s future without Mr. Zelensky.

Firmly on the sidelines of international talks, Ukraine was rocked by domestic turmoil on Monday as former pro-Western President Petro Poroshenko returned to Kyiv from abroad to face charges of treason and fundraising of terrorism. Mr Poroshenko denies wrongdoing and says Mr Zelensky is pursuing him as part of a political vendetta, which the president denies.

The international sidelining of Mr Zelensky, 43, is emblematic of Ukraine’s wider isolation. Russia has said it sees no point in dealing with Mr Zelensky since he has refused to subject Ukraine to any kind of control by Moscow as the price of peace, current and former advisers say. As a result, they say, Russian President Vladimir Putin is using his military to try to force the United States to drop its support for Kiev and make a binding commitment that Ukraine will not become a member of the NATO.

Ukrainian reservists trained on Saturday in an industrial area of ​​Kiev. Photo: Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images

The United States rejected that request, but also avoided Mr Zelensky’s pleas for NATO to honor a vague 14-year-old promise that it would eventually let Ukraine join. Mr Zelensky wants Ukraine to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the European Union, but they say their doors are closed, at least for now. The United States and its allies say they support and consult with Ukraine as they seek to persuade Russia to withdraw its military.

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators, led by Sen. Rob Portman (R., Ohio), was in Ukraine on Monday for meetings with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky to address the situation of security of the country and how the United States can better support Kyiv. Lawmakers were also scheduled to meet Mr. Zelensky.

Senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut who was part of the delegation, said on Twitter that it was important to show bipartisan US support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

Largely excluded from the talks, Mr. Zelensky last week called for a summit with European powers or with Mr. Putin and President Biden. They went largely unanswered.

On Monday in Kyiv, thousands of Poroshenko supporters gathered at an airport to greet the former president, who headed for a court that is expected to rule on his continued detention pending an investigation and of a trial. He faces treason and terrorist financing charges for his alleged involvement in a scheme to buy coal from Russian-controlled territories in eastern Ukraine through separatists.

Mr Poroshenko said in an interview that Ukraine under Mr Zelensky was reverting to the kind of authoritarian control imposed by former President Viktor Yanukovych, who had his main opponent jailed before fleeing to Russia amid massive street protests in 2014.

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, accused in particular of treason, arrived Monday for a hearing in Kiev. Photo: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS

Mr Poroshenko said Mr Zelensky was trying to distract from his own failures. He doesn’t know what to do with Russian aggression, Poroshenko said.

Mr. Zelensky says his administration is trying to counter the political and economic power of tycoons like Mr. Poroshenko.

For critics, including Western capitals and Mr Poroshenko’s supporters, the timing of the hearing could not be worse, given Russia’s military maneuvers, and is emblematic of the kind of domestic concerns that have dogged the efforts of this country for 30 years to establish, develop and defend itself.

The United States is closely following the case against former President Poroshenko, the US Embassy in Kyiv wrote on Twitter when the charges were announced last year. It is crucial that the process and the outcome are based on the rule of law, not politics.

Mr Putin had expressed hope that relations would improve under Mr Zelensky, a Russian-speaking ex-comedian who had no political experience and whose troupe was popular in Russia.

Instead, Mr. Zelensky’s presidency appears to have convinced Mr. Putin that he can achieve his long-term goal of dominating Ukraine only by invading or threatening war to break the will of donors. western Kiev, according to current and former advisers to Mr. Zelensky.

Mr Zelensky has undergone a personal transformation since becoming president, a person close to his inner circle said.

Any sane and patriotic Ukrainian president would end up like this, said former defense minister Andriy Zagorodnyuk.

Russian officials met Mr. Zelensky’s landslide victory over Mr. Poroshenko with cautious optimism after years of confrontation with his predecessor before largely cutting off contact.

Supporters of Petro Poroshenko gathered near a courthouse in Kiev on Monday. Photo: Sergey Dolzhenko/Shutterstock

Yet Mr. Putin did not call Mr. Zelensky, who instead contacted the Kremlin himself. Analysts say Mr. Putin was making a point: that Mr. Zelensky should prove he could give Mr. Putin what he wanted.

Their administrations quickly agreed to a prisoner exchange, including the release of a famous Ukrainian director and sailors held under Mr Poroshenko. Mr Zelensky has freed a separatist who was allegedly involved in the downing of a Malaysian airliner which was captured in a daring special forces raid.

Mr Zelensky has sought to breathe life into talks over the conflict in the east, a dispute fomented by Russia, which has carved out two self-proclaimed breakaway states there. The fighting has claimed the lives of some 14,000 people since 2014.

But his administration said Russia was insisting on implementing a peace deal in a way that would have given its proteges the power to veto Ukraine’s domestic and foreign policies. Under pressure from the opposition in Kyiv, Zelensky told an international meeting in late 2019 that Russia needed to withdraw its forces before elections were held in territory beyond Kyiv’s control. He said he would pursue Plan B if no progress was made after a year.

A year passed with little progress and Mr. Zelensky began to seek closer ties with NATO. The alliance has given Ukraine enhanced status as a partner. Turkey, a member of NATO, has sold armed drones to Ukraine. Mr Putin complained that the United States was building an anti-Russia on his doorstep.

Russia has realized that Ukraine is moving ever closer to NATO, even if there is no prospect of immediate membership, said Zagorodnyuk, the former defense minister.

At the same time, Ukrainian authorities have taken action against a pro-Russian politician who is a close personal friend of Mr. Putin. They stripped lawmaker Viktor Medvedchuk of his television channels and placed him under house arrest while prosecutors investigate charges of funding the separatists. He denies wrongdoing.

Mr. Zelensky has begun to counter Mr. Putin’s frequent speeches that Russia and Ukraine share a common history.

To the Kremlin, Mr. Zelensky has started to look like Mr. Poroshenko, said Oleksandr Danylyuk, a former secretary of Ukraine’s National Security Council.

For the Russians, it was the end, he said.

Last spring, Mr Putin rounded up tens of thousands of troops around Ukraine, before pulling some of them out after Mr Biden agreed to a summit.

Mr. Zelensky had hoped for strong support from Mr. Bidens’ administration. But Mr Bidens’ administration has focused on stabilizing relations with Russia in order to focus on China. The United States has withdrawn from efforts to block a Russian gas pipeline to Germany, which Ukrainian officials say cuts them off from lucrative gas transit flows and frees Russia’s hand for military operations.

When Mr Putin sent troops back to Ukraine’s borders late last year, the US and its allies were quick to stress that they had no obligation to send troops to defend Ukraine. Ukraine because it is a partner, but not a member, of NATO.

—Vivian Salama contributed to this article.

