Statement of Secretary of Defense of the House of Representatives on January 17, 2022





Thanks to the Speaker of the House of Representatives for letting us know about the situation in Ukraine. Currently, tens of thousands of Russian troops are stationed near the Ukrainian border.

Their deployment is unusual and is equipped with tanks, armored vehicles, rocket artillery and short-range ballistic missiles.

We and our allies have legitimate and substantive reasons to be concerned that the composition and size of forces mobilized with the support of Russian air and sea long-range strike capabilities stationed in the region could be used for the purpose of conducting multilateral operations. – Ukrainian invasion of the axis.

But whatever final decision the Russian government makes about the use of such an army, their existence and level of readiness contributes to an atmosphere of instability and coercion that risks at best miscalculation and at worst conflict.

Moreover, in recent weeks we have observed intensified Russian investigations, heightened cyber activity and widespread disinformation that could provide false excuses for Russian military intervention.

False stories make up a large part of the Kremlin playbook. They were used in 2008, before Russia invaded Georgia. And in Ukraine in 2014. False stories are being circulated again today.

Russia has suggested that building up its military presence on the Ukrainian border is a response to NATO aggression and the West’s agenda to use Ukraine to divide and rule the Russian state. They came up with the bizarre notion that NATO was trying to besiege Russia.

Chairman, let me make it clear that no one wants to rule the Russian state. Only 1/16 of Russia shares borders with NATO allies. And NATO has always been a defensive ally.

At the heart of NATO is the belief that all countries of the alliance, large or small, must make a pledge of mutual defense according to their membership status. You attack one of us and you attack all of us. The NATO alliance has grown from 12 countries in 1949 to a total of 30 countries today.

These countries joined the alliance not because NATO was forced to do so, but because of the freely expressed will of their governments and people. The country chooses NATO. NATO does not choose them. If Russia is concerned about expansion, you will have to ask yourself why it chose NATO when people are free to choose.

NATO is an alliance of like-minded nations that not only share a commitment to mutual defense, but also share common values ​​and respect the sovereignty of other nations. Each country has the sovereign right to choose its own security measures. This is actually a basic principle of European security that Russia has agreed to in the past. But now Russia has a veto over who will join NATO.

Britain will defend the state’s right to choose an alliance. More important than the choices they make is the right to make them. During my recent visits to Sweden and Finland, two non-NATO countries, it was clear that the Kremlin’s attempts to dictate what sovereign states could or could not choose were rejected across the political spectrum.

Chairman, it must be emphasized that no one wants a conflict. Ukrainians are not seeking confrontation despite the illegal annexation of Crimea and the occupation of Donbas. I am sure that ordinary Russians, who remember the first Chechen conflict and other old ones, do not want another quagmire.

Last week, intensive discussions were held on the international front for a diplomatic solution to the current situation, such as NATO and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

The participation of the NATO-Russian Council made it clear that NATO could engage in dialogue with Russia on a variety of issues to protect European-Atlantic security, including risk reduction, transparency, arms control and communication lines. But we will not compensate for aggression.

And we are open to bilateral dialogue.

On 23 December, Chief of Staff Admiral Tony Radakin spoke with Russian General Gerasimov. On the call, they agreed that it was very important to maintain communication to understand each other’s intentions and avoid miscalculations.

In a December 13 phone call with Putin, the Prime Minister expressed deep concern in the UK about the buildup of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border and reiterated the importance of working together through diplomatic channels to ease tensions and find lasting solutions. I did. .

The Foreign Minister continues to communicate with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, including in person recently in the margin of the OSCE Ministerial Meeting in Stockholm on December 2nd.

Russia has the largest conventional power of any single country in Europe. It has a proud history. We fought together. Last year we celebrated the courage and 80th anniversary of the Arctic Convoy. And Russia is a nuclear power. There is nothing to fear from NATO, Ukraine, or other countries that are fighting peacefully on the European continent.

So today I invite Russian side Sergei Shoigu to visit London in the next few weeks. We are prepared to discuss issues related to mutual security issues and to engage in good faith constructively.

The UK’s position on Ukraine is also clear. We expressly support sovereignty and territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders, including in Crimea. Ukraine is an independent sovereign state of proud and independent Ukrainians.

The British Ministry of Defense already has a long-standing relationship with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and continues to provide assistance in many areas, including security assistance and defense reform.

Since 2015, the UK has helped build the resilience and capabilities of the Ukrainian army through Operation ORBITAL, which has trained over 22,000 Ukrainian troops. And we retain the right, upon request, to provide bilateral assistance in areas where sovereign states are better able to defend themselves.

It is important that Ukraine has the ability to defend itself. After Ukraine lost a significant portion of its navy to Russia’s illegal occupation of Crimea, it became important to help Ukraine build and maintain its naval capabilities.

We must not forget the thousands of Ukrainians who lost their lives defending their homeland.

So in 2019 we expanded the ORBITAL operation to include naval cooperation. So last year we agreed on a variety of measures, including the supply of two mine-fighting ships to Ukraine and the joint production of eight new ships with modern weapon systems. defense weapon system.

As the House of Representatives said last week, the Framework Agreement submitted to Parliament in November 2021 confirmed the principle that Britain would provide both training and defensive capabilities to help Ukraine better defend itself.

Within the same principle, I can confirm to the House of Commons today that, in light of Russia’s increasingly threatening actions, and in addition to our current support, the UK is providing a new package of security assistance to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

We decided to supply Ukraine with light, anti-tank and defensive weapons systems. A small number of British agents will also return to the UK after providing early stage training for a short period within the framework of Operation ORBITAL.

This security assistance package complements the training and capabilities that Ukraine already has, and is also being offered by the UK and other allies in Europe and the US. Ukraine has every right to defend its borders, and this new assistance package further strengthens its ability to do so.

To be clear, this support is for melee and solid defensive weapon capabilities. They are not strategic weapons and do not pose a threat to Russia. They are used by the Self-Defense Forces, and British agents providing early-stage training will return to the UK after completing their training.

The prime minister made it clear that Russia’s destabilizing actions in Ukraine would be a strategic mistake with grave consequences. That’s why we have an international sanctions package in place that will surely punish you if the Russian government crosses the line. But the cost of aggression is not only felt in the West.

I have been to Ukraine five times since 2016 and I know that Ukrainians are proud people to stand up and fight for their country, democracy and freedom.

There is concern that any aggression would be considered occupation rather than liberation, and could result in massive loss of life on all sides.

The current difficult relationship with the Kremlin is not the one we want in England. You do not need to use this method. Britain respects the people, culture and history of Russia.

We have more in common culturally, historically, and technologically than we think. We want to be friends with the Russian people, as we have been doing for hundreds of years.

And there is a world where we can build mutually beneficial relationships with Russia, work together in common areas of interest, and solve mutual security issues. This current gap is wide, but not insurmountable.

I still have hope that diplomacy will triumph. This is President Putin’s choice. Will we choose diplomacy and dialogue, or will we choose conflict and its consequences?

But Russia’s current actions not only threaten the sovereignty of the proud nation-state; It also destabilizes the rules-based international order and challenges the values ​​that underlie it.

That’s why it’s even more important to be in solidarity with those who share our values, including our NATO allies and partners like Sweden, Finland and Ukraine.

