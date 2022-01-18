WHO Director-General: UK COVID-19 crisis will end





The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) has said the COVID-19 crisis appears to be over in the UK.

The number of cases in Scotland fell sharply over the past week after a spike in infections shortly after the festival.

On 3 January, Scotland recorded its largest daily increase in Covid infections after more than 20,000 people were found to be infected with the virus.

The high infection rate of the Omicron strain is cited as the main reason for the surge in cases.

However, recent data shows that the Covid-19 pandemic is on the decline once again in Scotland, where the seven-day average daily number of cases falls below 10,000 for the first time this year.

A similar decrease in cases has been detected in the rest of the UK in recent days.

WHO’s special envoy for COVID-19, David Nabarro, said: “It seems that Britain has a light at the end of the tunnel in its fight against the virus.”

But he warned that a new strain of the virus could cause the country to lose direction once again.

Interview with Sky News this morning: From a British perspective, there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel. I think the tunnel will be bumpy before reaching the end.

So while it is possible to imagine that the end of the pandemic is not far off, everyone is prepared for another surge, the possibility of more mutations and mutations coming, or even more challenges. Omicron is also coming.

In Scotland, starting today, coronavirus restrictions on large outdoor gatherings have been lifted, giving a green light to the reopening of acceptable crowds such as soccer matches.

Nicola Sturgeon will provide another update on the epidemic status in Scotland tomorrow.

Nicola Sturgeon will deliver a Covid update tomorrow

The prime minister said he was cautiously optimistic ahead of a statement scheduled in Parliament.

When asked about possible changes to the rest of the Covid measures, Sturgeon said: Everyone wants to see Covid end, so everyone, including me, wants to see all restrictions end.

I will not preempt my statement tomorrow.

I think Mark Drakeford’s setup last week largely matches what I set up earlier last week.

They’ve been lifting restrictions for two weeks.

Restrictions on large outdoor events are lifted today (Scotland).

I hope I can follow the trajectory set last week when I issue a statement tomorrow, but the Cabinet will have to make a decision tomorrow with all the latest data.

Looking at the data now, there is reason to remain cautiously optimistic around the corner of this omicron wave.

Because people have reacted so well, they acted in a way that helped contain Omicron’s transmission to some extent, and we took wise, balanced and proportional measures.

So we were in a better position than we thought before Christmas. But caution is still needed, for example, as health care continues to be under very serious pressure.

