Omicron COVID Updates: US averages 782,000 new cases per day





NEW YORK (WABC) – COVID-19 continues to spread across much of the country.

The United States is reporting an average of 782,000 new cases per day.

Across the country, there are more than 150,000 COVID patients in hospital, a pandemic peak that is draining resources.

Meanwhile, the White House is lambasting the Supreme Court after it blocked the administration’s mandate requiring vaccines or testing for companies.

The surgeon general called the decision a setback for public health.

RELATED: What are the symptoms of COVID omicron variant?

Here are some other COVID-19 headlines from today:

Daily cases, hospitalizations in New York continue to declineGov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday that coronavirus cases in New York continue to decline in all areas of the state.

This includes 7-day average positive cases and COVID-19 hospitalizations

Omicron surge has not peaked nationwide, says US surgeon generalAreas that were among the first to be hit hard by the Omicron variant are beginning to see their Covid-19 numbers stabilize or even improve. But that’s not the case for much of the country, said US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy.

“There are parts of the country — New York, in particular, and other parts of the northeast — where we’re starting to see a plateau, and in some cases an early drop in cases,” Murthy told CNN. Sunday.

“The challenge is that the whole country is not moving at the same pace,” he said. “The Omicron wave started later in other parts of the country, so don’t expect a national peak in the next few days. The next few weeks will be tough.”

On average, more than 750,000 new Covid-19 infections have been reported every day over the past week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Queen’s man who recovered from COVID celebrates his 105th birthday twiceSome birthdays deserve to be recognized as very special. A man from Bayside, Queens, who has recovered from not just one, but two episodes of COVID, is celebrating his 105th birthday.

Paul Barberio’s family threw a party for the great-grandfather to mark the occasion. Barberio was healthy, happy and surrounded by loved ones.

Omicron won’t be the last worrying variant of COVID, scientists say Get ready to learn more Greek letters. Scientists warn that the meteoric advance of omicron all but guarantees it won’t be the last version of the coronavirus to worry the world about.

Each infection offers a chance for the virus to mutate, and the omicron has an advantage over its predecessors: it spreads much faster despite emerging on a planet with a stronger mosaic of immunity to vaccines and earlier diseases. First case of omicron in Beijing. Beijing reported its first local omicron. infection on Saturday, according to state media, just before hosting the Olympics from February 4 and about two weeks before the start of Lunar New Year celebrations. The infected person lives and works in the northwestern district of Haidian city and has not traveled outside of Beijing in the past two weeks. The individual showed symptoms on Thursday and was tested for COVID-19 on Friday, officials said at a Saturday news conference. The patient’s residential compound and workplace have been cordoned off and authorities are mass testing people connected to either location. Some 2,430 people had been tested by Saturday night, according to The Global Times, a state-owned newspaper. The Beijing Daily reported on Sunday that the capital will require travelers to take nucleic acid tests within 72 hours of entering from Jan. 22.

Debunking the idea that viruses evolve to become less deadly over time Scientists warn that the whirlwind of omicron spreading across the world all but guarantees it won’t be the latest worrying variant of the coronavirus. As evidence mounts that the omicron variant is less lethal than previous strains of COVID-19, an oft-cited explanation is that viruses always evolve to become less virulent over time. The problem, experts say, is that this theory has been soundly debunked. The idea that infections tend to become less lethal over time was first proposed by famed bacteriologist Dr Theobald Smith in the late 1800s. His theory of pathogen evolution was later dubbed the “law of decreasing virulence”. When am I contagious if I am infected with omicron?

When am I contagious if I am infected with omicron? It’s not yet clear, but some early data suggests that people could become contagious earlier than with previous variants – possibly a day after infection. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people with the coronavirus are most contagious in the few days before and after symptoms develop. But that window of time could happen sooner with omicron, according to some outside experts. Indeed, omicron appears to cause symptoms more quickly than previous variants – around three days after infection, on average, according to preliminary studies. Based on previous data, this means that people with omicron could start becoming contagious the day after infection.

Stay home or work sick? Omicron poses a conundrum for workers without paid sick leaveAs the raging omicron variant of COVID-19 infects workers across the country, millions of those whose jobs do not provide paid sick leave must choose between their health and their paycheque. While many companies implemented more robust sick leave policies at the start of the pandemic, some have since been scaled back with the rollout of vaccines, even though omicron has managed to evade vaccines. Meanwhile, the current labor shortage is adding pressure from workers to decide whether to report to work sick if they cannot afford to stay home.

“It’s a vicious circle,” said Daniel Schneider, professor of public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. “As staff burn out because people are sick, it means those at work have more to do and are even more reluctant to call in sick when they themselves get sick.”

MORE COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUS COVID-19Omicron Variant Symptoms: What to know even if you are vaccinatedNew York City COVID-19 Vaccine TrackerNew Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine TrackerCenters for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Submit a news tip or question

Copyright 2022 WABC-TV. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7ny.com/covid-hospitalizations-beijing-first-omicron-case-winter-games/11478999/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos