UK considers paying energy suppliers to protect consumers from high bills





The UK is seeking radical intervention in the electricity market, where the state pays energy suppliers when wholesale gas prices rise sharply to mitigate the blow to consumers.

The proposal, which is being pursued by energy companies, is described as ‘obvious’ or ‘reasonable’ by government insiders, but acknowledges that these measures have many drawbacks.

Under this initiative, energy suppliers will receive payments from the government when wholesale gas prices exceed a certain threshold, eliminating the need to pass on the increase to consumers.

Some suppliers say the offer, known as a temporary price stabilization mechanism, could be self-funding for years as energy companies must return money to the government when wholesale prices trade below agreed-upon levels.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak acknowledges that taxpayers could suffer serious damage if wholesale prices remain high, but he is discussing ways to alleviate the cost of living crisis with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, officials said.

Without Downing Street action, the cap on home energy rates could rise from £1,277 per year to over £1,900 in April, fueling inflation and coming at the same time tax hikes go into effect.

Johnson faces a May 5 local election that could determine his political fate, and is exploring a “red meat” policy in the coming weeks to support his weakened prime ministership ahead of the polls.

Other options for mitigating the impact of soaring energy prices have their own challenges. While the VAT cut on domestic energy from 5% to zero is still on the table, Johnson described it as a “blunt tool” to help families alike, rich and poor.

Ministers have also been adamant about providing government-backed loans to energy companies. According to some estimates, the loan required is £20 billion, and one person briefed on the discussion said “some companies will no longer be able to take credit risk”.

Sunak is exploring ways to provide targeted assistance to poor families, perhaps through the expansion of the Compassionate Homes discount scheme, but ministers want to go much further.

Energy UK chief executive Emma Pinchbeck confirmed Monday that suppliers are discussing with the Treasury a mechanism to mitigate the surge in wholesale prices for consumers.

“The Ministry of Finance has asked industry an option to spread its own gas costs over the long term,” she told the BBC breakfast.

Under such a mechanism, she [wholesale gas] The lower the price, the more the industry pays the government, and the higher the year the government helps the industry spread the costs.”

suggestion

While government insiders admit there’s no easy way to manage the massive surge in energy costs, they say the plan could at least give the Treasury a chance to recoup money when gas prices eventually fall.

Regarding ongoing discussions with the business department and the Ministry of Finance, an official said, “If it wasn’t for the beginning, we still wouldn’t have talked about it with the energy company.” “There are quite a few shipping issues, but it’s a plausible option.”

This mechanism is similar in design to a “contract for the difference” that supports renewable energy generation in the UK by guaranteeing electricity producers a minimum price for electricity.

However, this idea is not universally popular with vendors. “It’s unclear how it will end or when it will end,” said an industry senior executive.

Management added that such a mechanism would effectively “close the competitive market” as consumers do not want to move to fixed-price deals, while stabilization mechanisms protect the prices of billed furniture in the UK.

On Monday, investment bank Investec revised its estimates of a price cap increase in April, due to be released next month, after wholesale prices have fallen in recent weeks. It is currently projected to increase by £630 to £1,907 per household, well below the previous estimate of £2,000.

However, Martin Young, an energy analyst at the bank, warned that the limit should be raised for a second time to £2,100 in October, when the next revision will be made. Other analysts have estimated that the cap should increase to £2,300-£2,400 in October based on forward energy prices.

Newsletter twice a week

Energy is an indispensable business in the world and Energy Source is our newsletter. Direct to your inbox every Tuesday and Thursday, Energy Source delivers essential news, forward-looking analytics and insider information. Sign up here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/87beedce-9b1f-4a7e-bfaf-d4a3b4f1703f The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos