The happiest and happiest places in England have been revealed. Is your city on the list?





A list of the happiest and unhappy cities in the UK has been released. This list is all based on how clear the weather was.

Chichester has been voted the sunniest place in the UK. (

Image: Getty Images)

With Blue Monday today, our ‘Happiest Places in England’ list has been compiled to beat the winter blues.

Researchers looked at places that get the most sunlight during winter to get the hormone serotonin released into the brain and combat seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

And that’s good news for Chichester, West Sussex, with 232 hours of sunshine in the winter, while Bradford, West Yorkshire has the least amount of sunshine at 110 hours.

See the full list below to see your local ranking.

Studies have shown that neurotransmitters such as serotonin play a role in modulating a person’s mental health, and their decline may be a contributing factor in the development of SAD.

Barnsley made the list as one of the sunniest places in the UK. (

video:

Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“Seasonal affective disorder affects more than just energy levels,” said Neil Wright, sleep expert at Bed Divans, who commissioned the study. “It also affects sleep and daily life.” People with SAD often become extremely sleepy during the day and sleep longer than usual at night.

Healthy sleep helps you balance your mood and regulate your emotions. Without healthy sleep, you are more likely to suffer from depression and anxiety.”

In addition to boosting mood, serotonin can help calm you down and focus, so by this logic the British are more likely to avoid winter blues in the sun.

Bradford has been voted ‘the happiest’ place because it’s the sunniest place in the UK. (

video:

Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The ‘winter blues’ are caused by the short, dark days during winter.

About 2 million people in the UK are affected by SAD, and two-fifths of adults in the UK are more depressed by dark nights.

The list used Met Officeweather data to compare the hours of sunshine in each city and city and was used to determine the best and worst locations to beat the blues.

Hastings is one of the sunniest places in England (

video:

Getty Images)

The study also found that the southeast is the sunniest region in the UK, with eight cities/villages in the region receiving the most natural sunlight, and Yorkshire, the East and West Midlands are the sunniest regions in the UK. , and only one location from each region is included in the list.

The sunniest cities and towns in England

Results are based on daylight hours data from the National Weather Service (and other online climate record databases).

Chichester – 232 hours of sunshine in winter Hastings – 227 St Helens – 227 Eastbourne – 222 Southend-on-Sea – 216 Poole – 216 Brighton – 215 Ipswich – 214 Peterborough – 214 Bournemouth – 212 UK’s least sunny Cities and Towns1 Brad0 Winter Solar Hours Barnsley – 110 Rochdale – 125 Glasgow – 137 Paisley – 140 Belfast – 141 York – 145 Gateshead – 146 Preston 147 Sevenoaks – 154

Neil adds that there are ways to help cope with seasonal fatigue and sadness.

“It may be helpful to focus more on self-care,” said Neil. “Exercise outdoors, regular exercise, eating energy-boosting foods, and socializing may reduce the onset of SAD symptoms,” said Neil.

Sudden changes in bedtime can harm your mental and physical health. If you choose to go to bed early in the winter, we recommend that you adjust your bedtime by an hour each day until you reach your desired sleep schedule. This way you are much more likely to get a good night’s sleep.

Changes in daylight hours can cause people to lose their routine. People may begin to sleep, which can affect their function and sleep schedule throughout the day.

To stay in sync, stick to your routine and get up early, no matter how dark. This will help keep you tired at normal times and help you get a good night’s sleep overall.

read more

What is Blue Monday and why is it called the gloomy day of the year?

read more

Britain’s ‘worst place to live’ ranks in controversial opinion poll.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/happiest-unhappiest-places-uk-revealed-25969500 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos