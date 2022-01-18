A snowstorm blocks motorists and grounded planes in the eastern United States and Canada





Jan 17 (Reuters) – A winter snowstorm creeping across the United States’ east coast into Canada on Monday is expected to dump more than 60cm of snow in some areas, immobilizing planes and stranding motorists.

More than 4,200 flights in the United States were canceled or delayed on Monday, according to FlightAware. Nearly 90,000 homes and businesses between Georgia and Maine lacked power, according to PowerOutage.US.

Traffic was slowed in Toronto, Canada’s largest city, as the snowstorm reduced visibility to near zero, shut down subway lines and left motorists stranded on local freeways for hours.

Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

Buses were at a standstill and passing pedestrians helped push cars down a street on a main suburban road in central Toronto. The area was expected to receive up to 2 feet of snow and a severe weather warning was in effect. Authorities have asked residents not to drive on the roads.

A person walks along the frozen Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool with the Washington Monument and the United States Capitol in the background after a stormy night in Washington, U.S., January 17, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Read more

In neighboring Quebec, bad weather caused traffic accidents, including pileups involving dozens of vehicles that forced authorities to close some highways, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corp (CBC).

In the eastern United States, authorities have also urged residents to avoid snowy roads during the holiday honoring slain civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.

Ashtabula, Ohio on Lake Erie recorded 27 inches of snowfall, according to the National Weather Service, while parts of New York, Pennsylvania and North Carolina received more than 20 inches.

Atlanta saw its first snowfall in four years, according to the NWS, and parts of North Carolina saw record snowfall.

As the storm swept north, northern Maine and New Hampshire were still expected to receive 2 to 4 inches of ice and snow Monday night, the weather service said. Windy conditions were expected across much of the region through Tuesday.

Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru, Andy Sullivan in Washington, Daniel Trotta in California and Rich McKay in Atlanta; Editing by Scott Malone, Leslie Adler, Heather Timmons and Paul Simao

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/thousands-flights-canceled-eastern-us-winter-storm-heads-north-2022-01-17/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos