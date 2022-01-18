WHO is the light at the end of the UK’s Covid tunnel





Leading experts have suggested that the Covid-19 pandemic could end in the UK, although scientific advisers to the UK government have warned that it is premature to claim that the virus is now endemic.

World Health Organization (WHO) Covid-19 Special Envoy Dr David Navarro said there is a light at the end of the tunnel where Britain is fighting the disease.

His words come as national hospital admissions fell for the sixth straight day from 2,180 to 1,604 on Monday.

However, hospitalization continues to rise in the Northeast, Northwest and Southwest regions, and the NHS expects this trend to continue over the next one to two weeks.

The latest data shows that across the UK the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 has dropped by 38% in the past seven days, with 70,924 new cases reported on Sunday.

The figure comes as ministers are expected to lift coronavirus restrictions next week after review.

Education Minister Nadhim Zahawi said he was optimistic that the Plan B measures could be lifted.

If you look at the infection rate, it’s still pretty high, with 20,000 inpatients still in the hospital, but it feels like it’s on a plateau, he told the BBC Breakfast.

Professor Mike Tildesley at the University of Warwick and member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modeling group (Spi-M) said the latest case figures are cautiously good news and he hopes the country can have a flu-type relationship by: Year-end.

However, some members of the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emerging warned on Sunday that COVID-19 is not yet endemic in the UK and that reaching that stage does not mean that the impact of the virus will be less severe in the future. I did. .

Dr Nabarro told Sky News on Monday: .

So, while it’s possible to imagine that the end of the pandemic is not far off, everyone is ready for the possibility of more mutations and mutations to follow, or the possibility of more challenges, even another surge of omicrons. coming.

He still warns that the virus needs to be respected, adding: “Do what you can to stop the spread of the virus. Do what you can to protect others from getting the virus. It’s not a cold.

I know people want it to be like that, but [Covid] is still a virus with very unpleasant features. If we can, let’s do our best to protect people from it.

The remarks came as the self-isolation period for people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the UK was shortened to five days.

Ministers have been under pressure to shorten the previous seven-day quarantine to address manpower shortages in the economy as a whole and in the public service sector.

Government studies have shown that 20 to 30% of people are still contagious by the sixth day. However, when people leave quarantine on the sixth day after receiving two consecutive negative tests, the proportion of people discharged from the hospital drops to about 7%.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/light-end-tunnel-uk-covid-who-b1994858.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos