US airlines warn 5G C-band could cause ‘catastrophic disruption’





The airline industry says a catastrophic event could occur on Wednesday when AT&T and Verizon activate their new C-Band 5G networks. In a letter obtained by Reuters, the CEOs of several major passenger and cargo airlines, including Delta, United and Southwest, warn that interference from 5G cell towers could affect sensitive safety equipment on their planes.

“Unless our major hubs are cleared to fly, the vast majority of travelers and shippers will be essentially grounded,” they state in the letter, which was sent to the heads of the White House Economic Council, the Federal Aviation Administration and Federal Communications. Commission, as well as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Immediate response is required to avoid significant operational disruption to air passengers, shippers, the supply chain and the delivery of needed medical supplies.”

Airlines have requested that AT&T and Verizon not offer 5G service within 2 miles of some of the country’s busiest and most vital airports. They also urge the federal government to ensure 5G is deployed except when towers are too close to airport runways until the FAA can determine how this can be accomplished safely without catastrophic disruption.” agency established 5G buffer zones at 50 airports on January 7.

The letter is the latest development in the ongoing back and forth between the airline and wireless industries. AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon spent nearly $80 billion in early 2021 to secure repurposed C-band spectrum that the FCC had auctioned off. In November, AT&T and Verizon agreed to delay their C-band deployments until Jan. 5 to help the FAA resolve any interference issues. They then proposed limiting the output power of cell towers near airports and agreed to a new two-week deadline on January 4.

