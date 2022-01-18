History of receiving deportees from Rwanda raises concerns about potential British plans | Rwanda





Rwanda, one of two African countries where the British government is known to be considering sending asylum seekers for resettlement and processing, has previously been embroiled in a highly controversial deportation plan involving Israel.

Few details have come out after the Times reported that migrants could be sent to Ghana and Rwanda, but the fact that Rwanda had previously been involved in the reception of African deportees from Israel is a resource that could hold the deportation, despite British funding. It raises serious concerns about whether or not there is a will.

Proposals to send people to the two African countries are among the proposals British ministers are known to be considering, including using the military to push small boats across the strait.

But including Rwanda as a potential destination would be frowned upon.

Of the approximately 4,000 people Israel deported to Rwanda and Uganda under a voluntary departure plan between 2014 and 2017, nearly all are thought to have left the country almost immediately, with many attempting to return to Europe via human trafficking routes. do.

It also explained that at least one deportee tracked by Israel’s Haretz newspaper in 2018 was living in poverty on the streets of Rwanda’s capital, Kigali.

Details of the fate and placement of some of the deportees are described in multiple reports, some of which include testimonies from those who said they had been sent to Rwanda, as the covert obscured and Rwanda officially denied involvement.

At the time, critics, including human rights group Amnesty International, pointed out that Israel was a much wealthier country with far fewer refugees than Rwanda. Amnesty says Israel is shifting responsibility to a state that is only a fraction of its wealth and resources. This argument also applies to the UK.

Details of the agreement between Israel and Rwanda drew attention in 2018 when the Israeli Supreme Court was considering whether to approve a deportation program that would provide African immigrants with a financially incentivized deportation or deportation option to one of the unnamed African countries. received. detained indefinitely.

However, the plan followed a voluntary departure program that had been in operation for several years and had suffered from serious problems.

At the time, the two unknown African countries were Rwanda and Uganda, widely known as Rwanda and Uganda, and UNHCR, the United Nations’ main refugee agency, has expressed concern about the lack of transparency over the secret agreement.

Volker Trk, Assistant High Commissioner for Protection at UNHCR, wrote in 2017: Since the program started, approximately 4,000 Eritreans and Sudanese have migrated to two African countries, which were reported in media reports as Rwanda and Uganda, under the government’s voluntary departure program.

The secrecy surrounding this policy and the lack of transparency in its implementation have made it very difficult for UNHCR to track and systematically monitor the situation of people who have migrated to these African countries.

However, UNHCR is concerned that these people have not found adequate safety or a permanent solution to their plight, and many have subsequently attempted dangerous migrations to Africa or Europe.

A report from the International Refugee Rights Initiative two years ago interviewed many people who said they had been deported from Israel to Rwanda.

According to testimony gathered by IRRI, the majority, if not all, are being smuggled into Kampala by land. [in Uganda] from the date of arrival [the Rwandan capital] Kigali.

There is no opportunity to apply for refugee status, and even if they want to stay in Rwanda, the National Refugee Recognition Committee is not established, so they cannot review refugee applications.

These transfers appear to be coordinated by those receiving asylum seekers at Kigali Airport. From Kampala, most people travel north to South Sudan, Sudan and Libya, with many risking ultimately crossing the Mediterranean to find safety in Europe or falling into the hands of the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (IS).

Some of the people interviewed by IRRI were sent to hotels only with a vacation visa upon arrival in Rwanda, encouraging them to travel illegally to Uganda.

Goitom, a very small number of Eritrean men voluntarily deported from Israel, interviewed Kigali’s Haaretz newspaper in 2018. He was unable to work and was living on the street.

Things are so bad. I live very badly. I have no home and no job, he told the newspaper. There were a few people who helped me in the past. The UN also helped them provide me with lodging and food. But they stopped.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jan/17/rwanda-uk-asylum-seekers-deportees-israel-scheme

