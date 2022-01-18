US Watchdog Warns Afghan Air Force Will Collapse After WithdrawalExBulletin





A-29 Super Tucano aircraft are displayed during a handover of the NATO-led Resolute Support mission to the Afghan army at the military airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 17, 2020. Rahmat Gul/AP File Photo .

toggle captionRahmat Gul/AP File Photo

Rahmat Gul/AP File Photo

KABUL, Afghanistan Months before President Joe Biden announced a full US withdrawal from Afghanistan last year, Washington’s watchdog warned that the Afghan air force would crumble without essential American aid, training and maintenance. The report was declassified on Tuesday.

Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction John Sopko’s report, submitted to the Department of Defense in January 2021, notes that US authorities had been alerted that the Afghan Air Force did not have the ability to survive after an American withdrawal. In particular, the report highlights the US inability to train Afghan support personnel, leaving the Air Force unable to maintain its aircraft without US contractors.

US air support for government forces has been essential in the 20-year war against Taliban insurgents. Its withdrawal along with the inability of the Afghan Air Force to fill the void was one of the factors that contributed to the Taliban’s landslide victory when the Americans withdrew.

The inspector general’s office told The Associated Press on Monday that it’s rare for SIGAR reports to be classified, but when they are, a declassified version is released by the Pentagon within two months. The office said it did not know why it took the Defense Ministry more than a year to declassify this particular report, or why it has done so now, five months after the Taliban took power.

SIGAR has tracked and documented Washington’s spending and progress in Afghanistan since the office was established in 2008. It has released successive reports documenting the corruption, failures and weaknesses of Afghan and American leaders within the Afghan military, offering recommendations on areas for improvement.

Since the 2001 US-led invasion that toppled the Taliban and the long war that followed, Washington has spent more than $145 billion on reconstruction in Afghanistan and nearly $1 trillion on its military engagement. Billions have been used to reinforce the Afghan military forces.

Biden announced in April that the last 2,500 to 3,500 US troops would leave with the 7,500 NATO troops, following a deal struck with the Taliban by the Trump administration. The announcement triggered a rapid collapse of the Afghan defense forces.

A-29 Super Tucano aircraft and ammunition are displayed during a handover of the NATO-led Resolute Support mission to the Afghan army at Kabul military airport, Afghanistan, September 17, 2020. Rahmat Gul/ AP File Photo .

toggle captionRahmat Gul/AP File Photo

Rahmat Gul/AP File Photo

The Taliban’s sweep across the country was swift, with many areas falling without a fight as Afghan troops, many of whom had not received their salaries from the Afghan government for months, fled. Afghan warplanes continued to strike Taliban positions in some areas in June and July last year, but that was not enough to stem the tide.

The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15 after US-backed President Ashraf Ghani fled the capital. At the end of August, the United States completed its chaotic departure and evacuation of tens of thousands of Afghans, marked by images of young men clinging to a departing American plane for the opportunity to live in the United States and flee the harsh and restrictive regime of the Taliban.

In previous months, Afghan officials had warned that the air force was unable to be self-sufficient. Ata Mohammed Noor, a powerful warlord from northern Afghanistan who was a key US ally in the defeat of the Taliban in 2001, said the fleet was overstretched and under-maintained.

“Most of the planes are back on the ground. They can’t fly and most of them are out of ammunition,” he said.

The recently declassified SIGAR report indicates that between 2010 and 2019, the United States spent $8.5 billion “to support and develop” the Afghan Air Force and its elite unit, the Special Mission Wing . But the report warns that both are ill-prepared. He also warns against pulling out the hundreds of American contractors who maintained the aircraft fleet.

According to the report, NATO and the United States shifted in 2019 from building the air force to ensuring it had a chance of long-term survival.

But Sopko gave their efforts a failing grade, saying the Afghan Air Force had been unable to secure the trained personnel needed to set itself on the path to independence.

He said a combination of US military and NATO personnel, as well as US-funded contractors, had focused on pilot training but had not prioritized training 86% of Afghan Air Force personnel, including its support personnel.

Even as the U.S. Department of Defense touted the Afghan Air Force’s progress “in combat operations capabilities, pilot and ground crew proficiency, and air-ground integration” , said Sopko, they continued “to struggle with the limitations of human capital, leadership challenges, poor use of aircraft and dependence on logistical support from contractors.” »

___

Follow Gannon, The Associated Press’ news director for Afghanistan and Pakistan, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kathygannon

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/01/18/1073727792/watchdog-warned-months-before-us-pullout-that-afghanistans-air-force-would-colla The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos