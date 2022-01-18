Covid Omicron News Latest: End of pandemic not far in UK as UK restrictions lifted in weeks





The US has not yet reached the national peak of the micron wave, surgeons say

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the end of the coronavirus pandemic is imminent in the UK, but it will rock before it ends.

WHO coronavirus envoy David Navarro said there was a light at the end of the tunnel towards the UK.

“It is possible to imagine that the end of the pandemic is not far off, but we are prepared for another surge, the possibility that more mutations and mutations will follow, or more challenges,” he added. Omicron is also coming.

Minister Nabarros made the remarks as ministers prepare to lift more country restrictions next week.

On the other side of the world, Australia recorded the deadliest day since the pandemic began, with 74 deaths nationwide in the last 24 hours.

The states with the most deaths are New South Wales (36), Victoria (22) and Queensland (16).

Key PointsLatest Update 1642497636 Hong Kong Police Arrest 2 Ex-Crew for Violating COVID-19 Rules

Hong Kong police said they had arrested and charged two former flight attendants for violating COVID-19 regulations.

A statement released late Monday did not name the airline, but the announcement comes after Cathay Pacific said in January that it had fired two flight attendants suspected of violating COVID-19 protocols.

Police said the two returned to Hong Kong from the United States on December 24 and 25, and “contained unnecessary activities” during self-isolation.

Both later tested positive for the rapidly spreading omicron strain. If convicted, you face up to six months in prison and a fine of up to HK$5,000 ($642).

They were released on bail with a case to be heard on February 9.

Matt Mathers18 January 2022 09:20

1642496759 China urges people to wear gloves when opening mail out of fear of coronavirus

China is urging people to wear a mask and gloves when opening mail from overseas, especially after the first Omicron patient was discovered in the country.

Authorities have suggested that this strain may have arrived in China via parcel from Canada.

State-run CCTV said in a post on social media on Monday, urging them to minimize their purchases of foreign goods or the receipt of foreign mail.

Protect yourself and wear a mask and gloves during face-to-face delivery. Try opening the package outdoors.

Holly Bancroft18 Jan 2022 09:05

1642495859 New York City sharply reduces the number of Covid-19 cases

New York City and some other states in the United States have begun to see sharp declines in the number of Covid-19 cases over the past few days.

New York City averaged 28,000 new cases on the 7th of January 16, down by more than an average of 40,000 on January 9.

The positivity rate was the same. Of the 400,000 Covid tests conducted in New York on Saturday, 12.9% returned positive.

This is a decrease from the previous week, when the positive rate recorded 20% last week.

Several other northeastern states, such as New Jersey, Connecticut and Massachusetts, are also seeing declining cases.

Holly Bancroft18 Jan 2022 08:50

1642494659 The UK’s Corona 19 situation is a basis for hope’

World Health Organization (WHO) special envoy David Nabarro has repeatedly reiterated that the UK could be nearing an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He told the BBC breakfast this morning: the British situation. It gives us grounds for hope and I’m very happy to see it personally. The goal everyone has been aiming for is a situation in which this virus exists but life is not disturbed.

He added: We need real honesty. It is of no use to anyone who says things are more rosy than they really are.

So I was careful. They say you know where the end is and you can see the light at the end of the tunnel, but in 2022, we really expect a tough journey around the world.

Holly Bancroft18 Jan 2022 08:30

1642493141 Modern aims to launch a single Covid and flu jab within two years.

Vaccine company Moderna is targeting a single booster jab against COVID-19 and the flu, the CEO said.

Stephane Bancel believes a vaccine could be available within the next two years and available before the 2023 winter flu season.

He said: Our goal is to be able to have a single annual booster so people don’t have compliance issues that don’t want them to get two or three injections in the winter. The best scenario would be the fall of 2023.

Holly Bancroft18 Jan 2022 08:05

1642492837ICYMI: Plan drawn up to scrap all Covid rules in the UK as early as March’

It is reported that government ministers are preparing a plan to ease restrictions on COVID-19 as early as spring.

Current restrictions include advice on working from home where possible, and the mandatory wearing of face masks on public transport and in some indoor locations.

You must also present your COVID-19 immunity card to enter certain locations.

Read the full story here:

Holly Bancroft18 Jan 2022 08:00

1642491934 British pandemic makes the end of the tunnel visible

A World Health Organization (WHO) expert said the COVID-19 pandemic could end in the UK.

WHO Covid-19 Special Envoy Dr David Navarro says there is now a light at the end of the country’s tunnels.

For more information on Dr. Nabarros’ comments, see the report of fellow Rebecca Thomass.

Holly Bancroft18 Jan 2022 07:45

1642491052 Prisoners sued for involuntary ivermectin treatment

The American Civil Liberties Union has sued the Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas after alleging that a group of men detained in a facility tested ivermectin to see if it would be effective in treating COVID-19.

According to CBS News, the men allege that the facility’s medical staff had administered them without their consent and that the drugs were vitamins.

Stuti Mishra18 January 2022 07:30

1642489846Covid may change the eating habits of some children, experts say.

Experts have suggested that children may, in some cases, postpone certain foods and eat at all because of their condition due to the coronavirus.

Odor specialists at the University of East Anglia and Fifth Senses, a charity for people with smell and taste impairments, say some children infected with the virus may develop olfactory disorders.

Parosmia is a condition that alters or distorts the smell of changing objects.

Stuti Mishra18 Jan 2022 07:10

1642488646 Dominic Cummings claimed that Boris Johnson lied about the closing party.

#ICYMI Dominic Cummings says evidence will emerge that Boris Johnson has further jeopardized his position by lying to Congress, denying that he knew anything about the No 10 garden party.

In an explosive blog post, Cummings wrote: I, as well as other eyewitnesses who were discussing the matter at the time, will swear that this has happened.

Rob Merrick, Deputy Political Editor for the Independents, provides the following information:

Stuti Mishra18 January 2022 06:50

