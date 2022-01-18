UK worker pay rises lag behind inflation amid cost-of-living crisis | economics





Worker salaries in the UK fell in real terms for the first time in more than a year, despite signs that employers will continue to hire workers in December over concerns about the Omicron coronavirus strain.

The average wage in November fell for the first time since July 2020 after taking inflation into account, as concerns are growing that inflation and a surge in energy rates will damage the standard of living this year.

Although average gross earnings rose 4.2% per year in November, the National Statistical Office said workers suffered a real cut of 0.9% from their pay packets due to the soaring effects of inflation. The official inflation rate for November was 5.1%, the highest in ten years.

UK company salaried employees rose 184,000 in January to 29.5 million, up 409,000 from pre-pandemic levels as the job market continues to recover from COVID-19.

Reflecting a workforce shortage across the economy, despite slowing growth in recent months, most industries saw an increase in absenteeism in the three months through December to a record 1.2 million.

TUC Secretary-General Frances OGrady said: It’s good to see employment continue to rise, but wages are like pressure on workers.

Those who work are entitled to an adequate standard of living and a wage to support their families. But instead, after two centuries of greater wage pressure, real wages have fallen and now they are facing a cost of living crisis.

Official figures for the three months leading up to November show that the unemployment rate has continued to decline, dropping to 4.1%, close to the level before the spring 2020 pandemic.

The layoff rate, which measures the number of layoffs per 1,000 people, has fallen to an all-time low of more than a quarter, despite the government lifting the layoffs in late September.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the latest figures are evidence that the job market is thriving.

From trainees for youth to sectoral vocational academies for job changers, our job initiatives will continue to create opportunities for everyone, he said.

