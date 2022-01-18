US airlines warn of ‘calamity’ if 5G is rolled out near airports





US airlines are concerned about the rollout of new 5G telecommunications technology from January 19, 2022, warning that service should be limited near major airports.

Chief executives of the largest U.S. airlines have warned of “catastrophic disruption” to travel and shipping operations if telecom companies roll out their 5G technology as planned on Wednesday without limiting technology near U.S. airports.

Verizon and AT&T have already twice delayed the launch of their new 5G C-band service, due to warnings from airlines and aircraft manufacturers of concern that the new system will interfere with devices used by planes to measure altitude. .

“We are writing to you urgently to request that 5G be implemented nationwide except within approximately two miles of airport runways as defined by the FAA on January 19, 2022,” the CEOs said in a statement. letter obtained Monday by AFP.

The executives, writing to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and other U.S. government officials, stressed the risk of “economic calamity” if Verizon and AT&T rolled out the new technology before necessary upgrades and changes. have been made to aircraft equipment.

“To be frank, the country’s trade is going to stop,” they said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Sunday it has approved certain transponders to be safely operated in areas where 5G will be deployed, clearing “up to 48 of the 88 airports most directly impacted by 5G C-band interference.” “.

But airlines fear that remaining limitations at these airports, along with a large amount of still uncertified equipment, could trigger a crisis, including the grounding of thousands of flights.

In addition to the Secretary of Transportation, their letter was addressed to the head of the FAA, the head of the Federal Communications Commission and the White House National Economic Council.

American airlines have also protested the potential costs incurred.

5G is touted as a modern telecommunications technology, but it’s causing headaches in the aviation industry.

“Immediate” intervention sought

The leaders called on authorities to “take all necessary steps to ensure 5G is deployed, except when towers are too close to airport runways until the FAA can determine how this can be accomplished.” safely without catastrophic disruption”.

The letter was signed by the CEOs of major airlines, including American, United, Delta and Southwest, as well as executives of shipping giants FedEx and UPS.

“Immediate response is required to avoid significant operational disruption to air passengers, shippers, the supply chain and the delivery of needed medical supplies,” they wrote.

“In addition to the chaos caused domestically,” the letter continues, the lack of certified aircraft “could potentially strand tens of thousands of Americans abroad.”

The FAA issued a brief statement on Monday seemingly seeking to allay concerns about the impact of 5G deployment on aviation, but it refrained from declaring concrete next steps in the process.

“With safety as its primary mission, the FAA will continue to ensure the traveling public is safe as wireless companies deploy 5G,” the agency said.

“The FAA continues to work with the aviation industry and mobile carriers to try to limit 5G-related flight delays and cancellations.”

Verizon and AT&T won contracts worth tens of billions of dollars last February to operate 5G in the 3.7-3.98 GHz frequency bands, and rollout of the service was scheduled to begin Dec. 5.

Unless major telecommunications companies are blocked by federal regulators or reach an agreement with airlines, they are now expected to activate their 5G service nationwide on January 19.

