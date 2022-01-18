WHO special envoy says UK could see ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ on coronavirus response





According to the World Health Organization (WHO) Covid-19 special envoy, the UK will be one of the first countries to reach an end to the pandemic, as hospital admissions decline each week for the first time since the arrival of the Omicron strain.

Dr David Nabarro warned that more strains could emerge this year, but he said there is light at the end of the tunnel for the UK to fight Covid-19.

He said: From a British point of view, there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel. I think it will be bumpy before reaching the end of the tunnel.

So, while it’s possible to imagine that the end of the pandemic is not far off, everyone is ready for the possibility of more mutations and mutations to follow, or the possibility of more challenges, even another surge of omicrons. coming.

Dr Nabarro said children are not very ill from Covid and will be a carrier of the virus for some time to come.

He said there is still a need to respect this virus, adding: Do what you can to protect others from being affected by it. It’s not a common cold. I know it’s a virus that people want it but still has some really nasty features. If we can, let’s do our best to protect people from it.

Dr. Nabarro last week likened the epidemic to a long-distance race where the world is moving slowly but most counties are now well over halfway through.

The number of Covid cases in UK hospitals now stands at 19,345, below the most recent 7-day average of 19,452 on 11 January. However, there is still a slight increase in the northeast of England, Yorkshire and the southwest of England. . As of 9 a.m. Monday, laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK had recorded an additional 84,429, down from more than 142,000 a week earlier.

The latest data from the Scottish government shows that the rate of daily positive coronavirus tests in Scotland has nearly halved in just a week. Scotland recorded 6,221 new Covid cases on Monday, down from 11,827 on Monday. No new deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, but officials have noted that registration offices are usually closed on weekends.

A spokesperson for the British Prime Minister’s Office said there are encouraging signs in the data as Prime Minister Boris Johnson considers whether the UK’s Plan B restrictions could be lifted on 26 January, when they expire.

He also said it’s good to see there are signs of falls, or at least hospital admissions and occupancy are stabilizing, but it’s a case of significant pressure on our NHS, with over 16,000 Covid patients in hospitals in the UK alone, he said. said.

The government announced that 85 more people were confirmed and died within 28 days, bringing the total to 152,075. Separate figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that there are 176,000 registered deaths in the UK where COVID-19 is mentioned in the death certificate.

Meanwhile, Pfizer said it would extend the shelf life of the Covid Zap by two weeks over concerns that the NHS would waste millions of dollars. A leaked memo last week indicated that the large supplies delivered to regional centers before Christmas were unused and were expected to reach their expiration dates within two weeks.

But after negotiations with manufacturer Pfizer and pharmaceutical and health care product regulators, NHS England told local leaders it could extend the shelf life for batches of about 20 vaccines from 31 days to 45 days.

