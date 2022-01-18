US airline CEOs warn of ‘catastrophic’ disruption to 5G rollout





The aviation industry faces catastrophic disruption from the rollout of a new 5G service this week, airline executives have warned.

In a letter sent Monday to U.S. transportation and economic officials and obtained by NBC News, the CEOs of major carriers said the launch could ground flights and leave “tens of thousands of Americans “stranded abroad.

The warning came ahead of the rollout on Wednesday of the new C-Band 5G service from telecommunications giants AT&T and Verizon. It also comes as airlines continue to deal with the fallout from widespread flight cancellations fueled by the spread of the omicron variant of Covid-19 and a series of winter storms that have caused travel chaos across the United States. .

Airlines have warned that 5G signals risk interfering with safety equipment that pilots rely on to take off and land in bad weather.

Unless our major hubs are cleared to fly, the vast majority of travelers and shippers will be essentially grounded, they said in the letter, which was signed by the chief executives of American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and Jet Blue, as well as the executives of UPS and FedEx.

Immediate action is needed to avoid significant operational disruption to air passengers, shippers, the supply chain and the delivery of needed medical supplies, the letter says.

Without permission, he added, “To be frank, the nation’s trade is going to come to a standstill.”

The letter was addressed to National Economic Council Director Brian Deese, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Stephen Dickson and Federal Communications Commission Chair Jessica Rosenworcel.

Fifth-generation wireless technology, widely known as 5G, promises to deliver blazing-fast internet speeds, extra bandwidth and increased connectivity, with telecom companies around the world racing to roll out the service.

AT&T and Verizon have previously insisted that 5G networks work safely without interference in nearly 40 countries and would do the same in the United States. They declined to comment further on Monday.

The problem is that the spectrum of waves used by 5G technology could conflict with the signals used by radio altimeters, measuring instruments that help pilots determine the distance between the ground and the bottom of an aircraft when flying. low visibility operations.

The two companies have agreed to maintain buffer zones around at least 50 airports to reduce the possibility of interference. And Wednesday’s rollout of the new 5G service comes after an already two-week delay requested by the Department of Transport in response to concerns from aviation executives.

AT&T and Verizon initially rejected the government’s request in early January, but reversed course and accepted the two-week deadline.

At the time, Buttigieg said talks between the FAA, major airlines and cellphone carriers were healthy.

Airline executives said they wanted the service to be rolled out “anywhere in the country except within about 2 miles of runways at affected airports”.

This will allow 5G to be deployed while avoiding adverse impacts on the aviation industry, the traveling public, the supply chain, vaccine distribution, our workforce and the wider economy.” , they said, suggesting that the rollout of 5G could also have a potential impact on the distribution of Covid-19. vaccines.

As 5G service goes live on Wednesday, the FAA said it will take the precaution of banning pilots from using altimeters when landing at more than 80 airports near 5G sites. Major airports in Dallas, New York, Chicago and Seattle are among those expected to be affected.

The FAA said it will continue to keep the traveling public safe as wireless companies roll out 5G.

The FAA continues to work with the aviation industry and wireless carriers to try to limit 5G-related flight delays and cancellations, it added in a statement.

On Sunday, it said it cleared about 45% of the U.S. commercial fleet to “perform low-visibility landings at many airports where 5G C-band will be deployed” starting Wednesday.

Download the NBC News app for breaking news and politics

But in a statement shared with NBC News, United Airlines said the federal government’s current 5G rollout plan “would have a devastating impact on aviation.”

The airline said the resulting chaos could potentially negatively impact 1.25 million United passengers.

He said airlines want the US government to develop policies to ensure 5G technology can be deployed safely.

“We won’t compromise on security, period. But governments in other countries have successfully designed policies to ensure the safe deployment of 5G technology and were simply asking the US government to do the same,” he said. the airline company.

“We implore the Biden administration to act quickly and apply the same common sense solutions here that have clearly worked so well around the world,” he said.

Tom Costello, Jay Blackman, Jay Varela, Jo Ling Kent and Ahiza Garca-Hodges contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/airline-ceos-warn-catastrophic-disruption-5g-rollout-verizon-rcna12525 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos