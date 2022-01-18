UK Covid Live: Boris Johnson didn’t lie to MP, but admits lying could be a matter of resignation | politics





good morning. Critics of Boris Johnson believe that if he can prove he lied to the House of Representatives, he will eventually have evidence to deport him (because, under the Ministers Act, any minister who intentionally misleads Congress would be expected to offer the Prime Minister a resignation). ) and Dominic Cummings are again attempting to pull the PM out of these grounds.

Cummings had tried it before, and last year he told the committee that he had heard Johnson say he wanted to see more corpses piled up than to order a third lockdown that Johnson flatly denied from the dispatch box as evidence. But last year, Congressional authorities, and even the committee collecting evidence from Cummings, showed no interest in tracing Cummings’ evidence on this point and determining who told the truth, and the allegations went viral.

Yesterday Cummings returned with new evidence that Johnson lied. Partygate has become such a poisonous debate that it will be much harder to ignore.

In a statement to lawmakers last week, Johnson said he tacitly believed this was a business event when lockdown restrictions were put in place when he attended a party in Garden 10 on May 20, 2020. No 10 also said that Johnson had not been warned in advance that it would be a mistake to run the party.

Some say the government did not even know that this was happening. Number 10 says he didn’t see an email from his personal assistant, Martin Reynolds, inviting his employees to a party (but it’s not uncommon for a PM to not read emails about the diary issues that employees have there). And this morning on the Today program, Attorney General and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab confirmed that Johnson had denied that he had been informed about it beforehand. [the party]. That was right, Raab said.

If Cummings’ evidence is true, Johnson’s account is shattered. In a new post on the Substack blog, he told Johnson on the day of the party that personally holding it was a mistake. Johnson waved his hand. [the concerns] As an aside, Cummings says. He also said it was against the rules for him and other senior officials to hold a party to Reynolds that day. Cummings said Reynolds did not agree but would discuss it with the prime minister. Cummings said he was sure Reynolds had confirmed with the PM.

Raab is interviewing this morning. He told Times Radio that Cummings’ allegations were nonsense. he said:

suggestion that [Johnson] Lies are nonsense. He made it very clear to the House of Representatives … he thought it was a business event.

However, Raab also declined to discuss the details of Cummings’ allegations, saying it is an issue for the investigation of Sue Gray, an official who investigates all Partygate allegations.

Raab also admitted that lying to Congress under normal circumstances would be a matter of resignation. After emphasizing that he doesn’t want to be immersed in virtual reality, he told The Today program:

If that’s a lie, it will be a matter of resignation under the Ministerial Act and the governance around Congress in general if it’s deliberate in the way you describe and not corrected immediately.

Today’s schedule is as follows:

Morning: Boris Johnson chair cabinet.

10am: Richard Meddings, proposed by the government as a candidate for NHS England chair, brings evidence to the Commons Health Committee.

11:15 AM: Energy Minister Greg Hands and Housing Minister Christopher Pincher present evidence to the Commons Business Committee on energy policy.

11.30am: Lobby briefing at Downing Street.

11.30am: Health Minister Sajid Javid is questioned by the House of Representatives.

11.30am: Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng brings evidence to the Commons Scottish Office Committee for Storm Arwen.

12pm: Welsh Government Economy Minister Vaughan Geting gives a coronavirus briefing.

12.15pm: Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham gives a press conference on the coronavirus.

1:30 PM: Mark Drakeford, the first Minister of Wales, takes questions from Senedd.

2:00 p.m.: Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks to the Scottish Parliament on COVID-19.

