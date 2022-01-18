4 days a week pilot service launched in UK





A four-day workweek was implemented in the UK to gauge whether longer weekends increase employee productivity.

There has been much debate over the years about the benefits of shorter working hours, and more businesses now appear to be willing to jump in as the Covid-19 pandemic shifts global work models, perhaps forever.

Around 30 UK companies are participating in the 6-month trial, working 4 days a week, and employees will be paid the same amount as their usual 5-day work week.

A 4 Day Week campaign, think tank Autonomy, and a pilot plan run by researchers at Cambridge University, Oxford University and Boston College, measures whether an employee can work at 100% productivity 80% of the time.

A similar trial run by 4 Day Week Global is being launched this year in Ireland, the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, with governments in Scotland and Spain launching pilots this month.

Joe OConnor, pilot program manager for 4 Day Week Global, believes 2022 will be “a year that heralds the work of this daring new future.”

“A growing number of companies are turning to productivity-focused strategies to help them shorten their working hours without cutting wages,” he said.

“We are excited about the growing momentum and interest in the pilot program and, more broadly, the four-day week.

“The four-day workweek challenges current work models and helps companies focus more on the output they produce, away from simply measuring how long people work.”

Commuters crossing London Bridge during rush hour Source: PA

As part of the pilot, researchers work with each participating organization to measure their impact on productivity, worker well-being, the environment and gender equality.

Many studies show that switching to a four-day work week improves productivity and worker well-being.

The world’s largest exam, conducted in Iceland between 2015 and 2019, was recently lauded as “overwhelmingly successful,” according to researchers, and Microsoft’s exams in Japan increased productivity by 40%, according to researchers.

ITV News previously reported its best fiscal year after cutting a day to business owners who made the switch and never looked back through a restaurant Aizle in Edinburgh, said it had significantly improved employee morale and improved employee retention.

Graham Alcott, a Brighton and Hove-based Think Productive company, has shifted the five-day workweek to four extra days and one Friday of four.

ITV News asked business owners who had previously cut workweeks what they did and why it worked.

“What we’ve found over the past few years is that our employees aren’t tired and we’re seeing really good growth within the business,” he told ITV News.

Kate Hulley, owner of Belmont Packaging, a carton manufacturer in Wigan, Wales, has introduced a “compressed week” where employees work 38 hours Monday through Thursday.

Things are “going really well” since introducing the 2019 changes to ITV Cymru Wales, she said.

“Employees can make personal appointments on Friday and can focus more Monday through Thursday. As a business, we can put our outsourced engineering staff on Friday so we can start again on Monday.

“It is a win-win for the employees and the company.”

Brendan Burchell, professor of social sciences at the University of Cambridge, who is part of the team, said: More organizations come to leap forward and unleash practicality.

This initiative has tremendous potential to evolve from a conversation about the general benefits of reduced working hours to a focused discussion of how organizations can implement it in the best possible way.

