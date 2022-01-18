Gold falls as US yields and dollar gain on Fed rate hike bets





US 10-year Treasury yields hit two-year highEuropean stocks hit one-week low on concerns over rising rates

Jan 18 (Reuters) – Gold prices fell on Tuesday, adding to a surge in U.S. Treasury yields and a stronger dollar as investors waited for more clues on the timing of the U.S. interest rate hike. Federal Reserve at its policy meeting next week.

Spot gold fell 0.7% to $1,806.72 an ounce at 1325 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.6% to $1,806.

“Despite rising US Treasury yields, spot gold appears to be holding above $1,800 at the moment,” said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity.

“However, the higher Treasury yields rise, it should test bullion’s ability to surge above the psychologically important $1,800 mark.”

Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields hit a two-year high, while the dollar rose 0.2% against its rivals, making gold more expensive for other currency holders.

Global investors’ attention remains fixed on the January 25-26 Fed meeting after central bank officials announced they would begin raising interest rates in March to rein in inflation. Read more

Gold is considered a hedge against inflation, but the metal is very sensitive to rising US interest rates, which increases the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing bullion.

“Currently, inflation risks are preventing some investors from holding on to their gold investments, but we believe rising US real yields and a stronger US dollar will undermine supporting factors in the coming quarters,” he said. Giovanni Staunovo, analyst at UBS.

The Bank of Japan raised its inflation forecast for the fiscal year beginning in April and said risks to the price outlook were balanced. Read more

European stocks hit their lowest level in more than a week, with tech stocks weighing the most as a rise in two-year US Treasury yields reflected increased bets for a hike in US policy rates as early as March.

Spot silver fell 0.7% to $22.84 an ounce, platinum fell 0.5% to $967, while palladium rose 1.5% to 1,902.69 $.

Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bangalore; Additional reporting by Kavya Guduru; Editing by Louise Heavens, Kirsten Donovan

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

