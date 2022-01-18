Bachelor Nations Jordan Kimball Wife Christina Creedon: Photos





Mr. and Mrs. Kimball! Jordan Kimball married Christina Creedon on Saturday, Jan. 15, and Us Weekly has the exclusive details.

Seeing her for the first time, we didn’t take a first look and seeing her [walk down the aisle] in her dress, [I started crying], the 30-year-old Bachelorette alum told Us, adding that he definitely thinks he’ll be able to keep it together. From that moment, I realized how important she is to me. I mean, crying in front of lifelong friends and family and everything I’ve never loved her as much as I do today.

Creedon added: All day I was so calm. I was so relaxed. And then just before I started walking with my dad, I literally lost him. I just couldn’t stop crying.

Bachelor Nation met Kimball on Becca Kufrins season 14 of The Bachelorette in 2018. He returned for seasons 5 and 6 of The Bachelor in Paradise. Shortly after his time on ABC shows, he met Creedon at LAX airport, he helped her with her luggage in 2019.

It feels like it happened so fast, Kimball told Us. I was blinded by this love. He’s just the sweetest person. I can’t handle how sweet, genuine and true her heart is. I feel like a protector. I am here to support her. We always share different kinds of perspectives, but coming from the baccalaureate at this, I would say that the baccalaureate kind of prepared me in a way that I was ready to take it seriously. I was ready to be funny and be who I am and especially after seeing myself on TV, there are parts of, you know, what I did that I really enjoyed and that I laughed. And I’m not my biggest fan, but you can grow from anything. And I think that’s what I did, grew from that.

Us broke the news when he proposed on Christmas Eve in December 2020.

Last year we built a house, closed on it this summer. With the wedding planning, it’s just been, like, Wow. We got through it and the fact that we’re still married after all of this is a beautiful thing,” Kimball joked.

The duo tied the knot in front of 92 guests at the Wynden in Houston, Texas.

Our wedding planner was Pamela Sparks and she made everything so easy. I’m not going to lie, even with a planner, planning a wedding is a stressful process, Creedon explained. Especially if you’re like me, I’m kind of a fanatic. I don’t really plan much, but she really made it easy for us.

The ceremony included traditional vows, with the couple exchanging letters an hour before walking down the aisle.

I laughed, I cried, I smiled, he said of his wife note.

Creedon agreed: It was so hard not to cry all the time, just out of pure joy.

Scroll to see exclusive photos from Kimball and Creedons’ big day:

