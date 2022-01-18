UK launches crackdown on ‘misleading’ cryptocurrency ads





The crypto ecosystem has expanded significantly in recent years. As institutions like the IMF begin to embrace innovation, they are urging investors to exercise caution.

Yakub Porzhiki | NurPhoto via Getty Images

London The UK government has said it will scrutinize cryptocurrency advertising more closely and crack down on “misleading” claims that investors could lose money.

According to a proposal announced on Tuesday, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak plans to bring ads under the same rules for financial promotions.

The government will introduce legislation to amend existing laws on financial advertising to include cryptocurrencies. The scheme requires regulatory approvals for businesses to promote investment products.

The government has said that the Financial Conduct Authority, the UK’s oversight body that regulates financial companies, will soon begin consulting on the proposed rules of financial promotion for cryptocurrencies.

“Crypto assets can provide people with exciting new opportunities by providing new ways to trade and invest,” Sunak said in a statement.

The FCA has been criticized for not taking action against crypto ads that flooded London’s subway networks and buses last year amid growing interest in Bitcoin and other digital currencies.

The FCA warns that cryptocurrencies are not regulated and that those who invest in cryptocurrencies should be prepared to lose all their money. Regulators have no say in the crypto market in particular, but are becoming increasingly strict with companies operating in that sector.

Back in June, watchdog groups hit Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, and received sharp warnings that the company was not authorized to conduct regulated activities. Binance may continue to sell its services to UK residents through its website, but must display an explanation that UK units are not regulated.

Tuesday’s announcement means the FCA will eventually have the power to crack down on crypto advertising.

British fintech firm Revolut, which offers cryptocurrency and stock trading, said it welcomed the news.

Ed Cooper, Head of Cryptocurrency at Revolut, said, “Clear guidance on how businesses describe their crypto products will benefit consumers and help build confidence in the sector.” said “Revolut continues to follow the rules of financial promotions in crypto communications.”

The UK Advertising Standards Authority has already taken action against several cryptocurrency ads. Regulators banned seven ads in December that “irresponsibly take advantage of consumers’ lack of experience” from companies including Coinbase and Papa John’s.

It also blocked the promotion of cryptocurrency exchange Luno, which encourages people to buy bitcoin without warning of the risks associated with cryptocurrency trading. The ASA has also stated that it is in a “red alert” state for the issue.

Bitcoin has had a brilliant year, rising nearly 60% in 2021, but Bitcoin and other digital tokens are highly volatile. It is known to rise or fall by more than 10% per day.

Bitcoin is now down about 40% from its all-time high of nearly $69,000 in November.

