The New Jersey Turnpike is the largest highway in the United States





Photo: SchuminWeb via Wikimedia Commons

If you were asked, I’m sure you have an idea what you would say is the greatest highway in the United States. Well, I’m here to tell you that you’re wrong. That is, unless your answer is the New Jersey Turnpike.

No, it’s not the best road to test your car’s limits or to see slices of Central America, but its home. You may disagree, but this is my post, so you’ll have to save it for comments.

I grew up in northern New Jersey, about five minutes from the northernmost entrance to the NJ Turnpike. Taking this road meant you were going somewhere. Whatever your destination, memories were going to be made. And, if you were lucky enough as I have been many times, the trip itself would also provide those memories.

The Turnpike was a gateway to places beyond my hometown. In my mind, it represented freedom. Just get in your car with a few friends, grab some Arizona iced tea and some snacks, and within hours you can be anywhere else.

The red line represents NJ TurnpikeIllustration: US Census Bureau via Wikimedia Commons

It’s a road I’ve traveled hundreds of times in my life. Whether it’s trips to Florida as a kid in the back of my mom’s minivan, driving the shore (yes, that’s a real New Jersey phrase) with friends to enjoying the beautiful Jersey Shore boardwalk, blasting the road in my Z4 on my way to my girlfriend’s apartment in Washington, DC for a weekend getaway. Each trip has meant something to me in a truly intangible way.

New Jersey’s turnpike often reminds me of the phrase, Go west, young man. Although this is definitely a north-south highway, the meaning of the phrase still rings true: it’s about going somewhere new, seeing something new, and becoming something new. again because of this.

A real photo I took on the NJ Turnpike and sent to my friend, Kelly. She enjoyed it. Photo: Andy Kalmowitz

A fun little bonus at the Turnpike? It’s the main road into the opening of one of my favorite TV shows, another New Jersey institution, The Sopranos.

In fact, every time my friends or I walk past the iconic DRIVE SAFELY sign that appears in the shows opening credits, we take a picture and send it to each other.

For many, the New Jersey Turnpike is truly a gateway to the rest of the country, even though it only covers part of one of the nation’s smallest states. I’m not alone in this feeling either.

As Simon and Garfunkel wrote, Counting the cars on the New Jersey Turnpike, they all came looking for America. Were all here looking for something, be it the countryside, a place to eat, or gas or ourselves.

All of that being said, I completely understand if you still don’t get the New Jersey Turnpike. I’m sure you have your own home route that means as much to you as this one to me, and that’s fine. The truth is, we all have our own NJ Turnpikes, and hopefully you can take another trip in yours soon.

