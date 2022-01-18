UK faces pay pressures and higher interest rates likely | economics





A quick glance at the latest job market figures suggests that the economy was healthy at the end of 2021.

In the three months to November, employment increased by 60,000 and the unemployment rate was 4.1%, down 0.4 percentage points from the quarter.

The layoff rate has fallen to record lows, showing good fortune for the prime minister, who is well off his unpaid leave system and constantly bets that the impact of the pandemic will be short-lived.

Unemployment and layoffs combined are only different from the pre-pandemic levels in February 2020.

The king tells a different story. The total including bonuses recorded 4.2%, up 0.4 percentage points from the previous month, but wages without bonuses remained unchanged. Adjusting for inflation, wages inverted on a real basis, declining 0.9% even including bonuses.

The Resolution Foundation think tank says this pay pressure is the third in a decade since real wages fell after the 2011-2014 financial crisis and after the 2016 Brexit vote.

As with previous episodes, the current hit to the living standard of the average worker won’t prove short-term as rising energy, food and fuel prices are eroding household finances.

Think tank economists say inflation started last summer and will deepen in the coming months as inflation peaks at 6% in April and begins to ease in the second half of 2022.

Rishi Sunak will take comfort in HMRC’s PAYE earnings data for December, as there are few indications that the Omicron strain has had a major impact, despite concerns that it will launch a new wave of life-threatening diseases.

To some extent, the increase in PAYE data reflects the movement of workers from self-employment to full-time employment. Still, the 184,000 increase in December was impressive, bringing the number of people added to salaries after February 2020 to 409,000.

Employers seem to have listened intently to messages from South Africa that Omicron is not as toxic as Delta and continue to respond to the growing demand for products and services as new arrivals do not exist.

However, the rise in paid employees disguises a huge number of people with their skills and experience leaving the job market entirely, most of them over 50. Many people will be ill with COVID-19 for a long time, while others have been able to work well enough and in the future will depend on their wealth and pension to earn their income.

According to Tony Wilson, director of the Institute for Employment Studies, 260,000 more people have lost their jobs due to poor health and early retirement than before the crisis, with older women making up the largest group of workers.

He said policy makers should not forget that the labor market was growing strongly before the economic crisis. If the pre-crisis trend continues, there will be 1.1 million more in the workforce.

“The legacy of the pandemic appears to be this growing lack of economic activity,” said Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors.

How does all this change their minds when the Bank of England sets rates next month? The central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) before Christmas said soaring wage increases and a booming job market played a big role in its decision to raise rates to 0.25%.

When a large portion of everyone’s salary is dedicated to paying higher heating bills next year, MPC might think the problem could be solved. If you need to crush inflation by hurting incomes, you could say that fixed wages and rising inflation do the dirty work themselves, without central banks needing to increase borrowing costs and hurt households more.

This is not how MPC interprets the event, so most analysts still expect the base rate to rise to 0.5% in February and more than 1% by the end of the year.

