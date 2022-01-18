Minnesota U.S. Representative Pete Stauber launches bid for third term





Minnesota Republican U.S. Representative Pete Stauber kicked off his re-election campaign on Monday, seeking a third term in the northeast eighth congressional district on a message that one-party control in Washington isn’t working.

In a video from his campaign, Stauber blamed Democrats for rising crime, inflation and energy prices and mandates on businesses during the pandemic and said he was running again for “support our causes”.

“Supply chains are breaking. China and Russia are laughing at us. Our borders are weakened and insecure,” Stauber says in the video, sitting at a table with his wife. “Our law enforcement is under attack and our public safety is at risk. Businesses are handcuffed by tyrannical government mandates and blockades. Parents are told they have no say in the education of their children . Enough is enough.”

Stauber, a former Duluth police officer, was first elected midterm in 2018 and replaced DFL Rep. Rick Nolan, who did not stand for another term. In that race, Stauber won by more than 5 percentage points over his Democratic opponent Joe Radinovitch. In 2020, Stauber picked up a win of around 19 points over DFL challenger Quinn Nystrom.

Republicans are well positioned to regain control of the House in this fall’s midterm elections, given the narrow majority of Democrats in the chamber and since the incumbent president’s party typically struggles midterm.

A wild card this year is the once-a-decade redistricting process, which will reshape the Eighth District for the first time since Stauber represented it. Both sides have offered different maps of Congress, and it will likely be up to the courts to determine the lines.

So far this cycle, the only Democratic candidate who has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run against Stauber is Theresa Lastovich. The challenger is described on her campaign website as “a fourth-generation unionist who has seen how relentlessly workers in the 8th District fight to make ends meet.”

In Congress last year, Stauber championed a GOP police reform effort while opposing Democratic-backed legislation known as the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. Despite a public push from President Joe Biden, lawmakers on Capitol Hill were unable to overcome a partisan divide to send reform legislation to the Democratic leader’s office.

Stauber also joined the three other Republicans in Minnesota’s congressional delegation and Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar in voting against the bipartisan infrastructure law that says White House projects will bring billions to the state.

“Pete Stauber spends his time in Washington voting against bills that help his district and then trying to take credit for it. Instead of working for his constituents, Stauber worked to overturn the results of ‘a free and fair election,’ the Minnesota DFL president said. Ken Martin said in a statement. “At the end of the day, Stauber puts his political party ahead of the needs of his district and the people of Minnesota deserve better than that.”

Writer Hunter Woodall contributed to this report.

