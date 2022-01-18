Major US airlines warn 5G expansion could cause chaos for US flights





Chief executives of major U.S. passenger and cargo carriers warned Monday of a catastrophic airline crisis looming in less than 36 hours, as AT&T and Verizon set to roll out new 5G service.

Airlines have warned that new 5G C-band service due to begin on Wednesday could render significant numbers of wide-body jets unusable, potentially strand tens of thousands of Americans abroad and cause flight chaos. Americans.

Unless our major hubs are cleared to fly, the vast majority of travelers and shippers will be essentially grounded, the chief executives of American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines and others wrote in a letter first reported by Reuters.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has warned that potential interference could affect sensitive aircraft instruments such as altimeters and significantly hamper low-visibility operations.

This means that on a day like yesterday, more than 1,100 flights and 100,000 passengers would be subject to cancellations, diversions or delays, the letter warns.

Full letter from airline CEO https://t.co/NeXVJbFhzQ pic.twitter.com/ws5Y5HKx1X

davidshepardson (@davidshepardson) January 17, 2022

On Monday evening, airlines were considering starting to cancel some international flights that were due to arrive in the United States on Wednesday.

With the proposed restrictions at some airports, the transportation industry is bracing for some service disruption. We are optimistic about our ability to work with all sectors and with the government to finalize solutions that safely mitigate as many schedule impacts as possible, planemaker Boeing said Monday.

Urgent action is needed, the airlines added in the letter also signed by UPS Airlines, Alaska Air, Atlas Air, JetBlue Airways and FedEx Express.

To be frank, the trading of nations is going to stop.

The letter was addressed to White House National Economic Council Director Brian Deese, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson, and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman. , Jessica Rosenworcel.

Airlines for America, the group that organized the letter, declined to comment. The FAA said it will continue to keep the traveling public safe as wireless companies roll out 5G. The FAA continues to work with the aviation industry and mobile carriers to try to limit 5G-related flight delays and cancellations.

Other government agencies did not comment.

Intervention is required

AT&T and Verizon, which won nearly all of the C-band spectrum in an $80 billion auction last year, agreed on January 3 to create buffer zones around 50 airports to reduce the risk of interference and take other steps to reduce potential interference for six months. They also agreed to delay the deployment by two weeks until Wednesday, temporarily averting an air safety standoff, after previously delaying the service by 30 days.

Verizon and AT&T declined to comment on Monday. They claim that 5G C-band has been successfully deployed in about 40 other countries without aviation interference issues.

Major airline CEOs and Boeing chief executive Dave Calhoun held a lengthy call with Buttigieg and Dickson on Sunday to warn of the impending crisis, officials told Reuters.

United Airlines on Monday evening separately warned that the problem could affect more than 15,000 of its flights, 1.25 million passengers and tons of cargo annually.

United said it faces significant restrictions on 787s, 777s, 737s and regional jets in major cities like Houston, Newark, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago.

Airlines are calling for 5G to be implemented everywhere in the country, except within about 2 miles (3.2 km) of airport runways at certain key airports.

Immediate response is needed to avoid significant operational disruption to air passengers, shippers, the supply chain and the delivery of needed medical supplies, they said.

The airlines added that the flight restrictions will not be limited to operations in bad weather.

Several modern safety systems on board aircraft will be deemed inoperable, causing a much bigger problem than we knew… Aircraft manufacturers have informed us that there are huge swathes of the fleet in operation who may have to be grounded indefinitely.

One of the areas of concern is whether some or all of the Boeing 777s will be unable to land at some key U.S. airports after the start of 5G service, as well as some Boeing cargo planes, airline officials told Reuters. .

Airlines have urged action to ensure 5G rolls out except where towers are too close to airport runways until the FAA can determine how this can be accomplished safely without catastrophic disruption.

The FAA said Sunday it has cleared about 45% of the U.S. commercial aircraft fleet for low-visibility landings at many airports where 5G C-band will be deployed and expects to issue more approvals before Wednesday. Airlines noted on Monday that the list did not include many major airports.

(Reuters)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20220118-major-us-airlines-warn-5g-expansion-could-cause-chaos-for-us-flights The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos