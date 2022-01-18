US policy turns out to be a mistake, analyst says





The US decision to focus on engagement with North Korea appears to have been a mistake, an official at a Washington-based think tank said after the reclusive state conducted four missile tests in a month.

US President Joe Biden “chose engagement only,” said Anthony Ruggiero of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. “That was his policy in 2021. He didn’t even sanction any of North Korea’s nuclear missile programs in 2021.”

“That now turns out to be a mistake, because as you said, the fourth missile test today. And I’m sure there will be more, as you noted, we won’t we’re not even halfway through January,” he told CNBC’s “Street.” Signs Asia” on Monday.

State news agency KCNA reported that two tactical guided missiles were fired on Monday, adding that they “precisely hit an island target in the East Sea of ​​Korea”.

“The Academy of Defense Sciences has confirmed the accuracy, safety and efficiency of operation of the weapon system under production,” KCNA said.

South Korea’s presidential office said the repeated firing of North Korean missiles was an “extremely regrettable situation”.

Japan’s Defense Ministry believed the missiles had landed outside its exclusive economic zone and strongly condemned the launches, NBC News reported.

“Atrophy” of sanctions against North Korea

The United States has not reacted strongly despite multiple missile launches from North Korea in 2021, Ruggiero said.

“When you let the sanctions atrophy and you kind of don’t respond to the ballistic missile launches that happened in the fall, I think [North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s] response was, “Well, I guess that’s okay,” he said.

“Now the Biden administration has said, ‘No, that’s not acceptable. “”

The United States last week announced sanctions against eight individuals and entities for their work in developing weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile-related programs for Pyongyang. It came after at least two known tests of North Korean ballistic missiles.

“I think it’s a good first start,” Ruggiero said. “But there is much, much more they need to do.”

He said previous administrations in the United States had made the mistake of viewing negotiations with North Korea as an accomplishment in itself. “That is not the case,” he added.

Biden could increase pressure and impose sanctions when North Korea tests missiles, although talks are ongoing, Ruggiero said.

He also said the two sides appeared to be “very far from engagement”.

North Korea is trying to set a trap for the Biden administration.

Leif-Eric Easley

Professor at Ewha University

Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul, said Friday that North Korea should be offered humanitarian aid once it is willing to re-engage, but its threats should not be rewarded with a international recognition or relief from sanctions.

“North Korea is trying to ensnare the Biden administration. It has lined up missiles it wants to test anyway and is responding to US pressure with additional provocations in an attempt to extort concessions,” he said in an email after North Korea’s third meeting. launching this month.

Calling North Korea’s “bluff”

Pyongyang has little room for escalation due to its internal challenges and need for restraint during the Beijing Winter Olympics, Easley said.

“Washington and its allies should call on the Kim regime to bluff by increasing security cooperation between the United States, South Korea and Japan and strengthening enforcement of UN Security Council resolutions. “, did he declare.

The US Indo-Pacific Command said the recent missile launches “highlight the destabilizing impact of the DPRK’s illicit weapons program”, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

“The United States’ commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan remains rock solid,” he added.

