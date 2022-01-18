Government tightens rules against misleading cryptocurrency advertising





The government plans to legislate to address misleading cryptocurrency promotions.

Ads are fair and clear in harmony with other financial ads.

The new rules will strengthen consumer protection while encouraging innovation.

It is currently thought that around 2.3 million people in the UK own cryptocurrencies and their popularity is growing. However, research shows that our understanding of what cryptocurrency actually is is declining, and some users may not fully understand what they are buying. This puts these products at risk of being sold incorrectly.

The advisory response released today outlines the government’s plans to bring the promotion of crypto assets within the scope of the Financial Promotion Act. This means that promotions of eligible crypto assets are subject to FCA rules to the same high standards as promotions of other financial assets such as stocks, stocks and insurance products.

This will balance the need to ensure that cryptocurrency advertising is fair, clear and not misleading with the desire to encourage innovation.

Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said:

Cryptoassets can provide people with exciting new ways to trade and invest, but it is important that consumers do not sell their products with misleading claims.

We support innovation in the cryptocurrency market while protecting consumers.

The government is keen to support innovation in crypto assets and recognizes the potential benefits of certain products, such as stablecoins, by providing more efficient means of payment, and in 2018, the government is accelerating the development of the cryptocurrency market.

However, a study conducted by the FCA highlighted the potential of advertising cryptographic products to harm consumers.

The government’s decision to include this type of advertising within the scope of regulation will mitigate the risk of consumer harm, ensuring that people have the right information to make informed investment decisions.

This will be done through secondary legislation to amend the Financial Promotion Order, which regulates investments and activities covered by the Financial Promotion Scheme. Under the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000, businesses cannot promote financial products unless they are approved by the FCA or PRA, or are approved by the company in which the promotion is approved. Businesses wishing to facilitate such investments and activities must adhere to the binding rules that financial facilitation must be fair, clear and not misleading.

This will give the Financial Supervisory Service adequate powers to regulate the market more effectively. The FCA will be consulting soon on the proposed financial promotion rules to apply to crypto assets.

more information

The government plans to provide an appropriate transition period (approximately six months) from the finalization and publication of the proposed Financial Promotion Order System and its complementary FCA regulations.

Proposal of bills as time permits in Parliament

Consultation available here

FCA Cryptoasset Consumer Survey 2021

Today’s announcement complements the broad proposals for crypto assets and stablecoins established last year through government consultations on the regulatory framework for stablecoins, and the next step will be announced at an appropriate time.

