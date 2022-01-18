The United States is moving towards building electric vehicle batteries at home





The history of battery science is filled with short circuits, explosions and, at times, stories of redemption. One of them is the story of the lithium-iron-phosphate battery.

LFP, as it is called, (the F refers to the Latin name for iron) was discovered as a good battery material in the University of Texas laboratory of John Goodenough. He was (and is, at 99) a legendary battery scientist, best known for designing the cathode, the crystal structure that captures and releases lithium ions as the battery charges and uses, which led to the first lithium-ion battery. commercial in 1991. LFP, coming a few years later, seemed to have many advantages over its predecessor. The cathode was stable and durable, and potentially well suited to powering electric cars. And unlike Goodenough’s previous cathode, it didn’t rely on cobalt, a relatively expensive metal, but rather on ordinary iron.

But when Venkat Srinivasan started working at LFP as a postdoc in the early 2000s, his advisers suggested he think about doing something else. They said: Why are you bothering with this? He recalls. Despite all its promises, LFP did not seem to have a bright future. The government was working to cultivate an LFP battery industry alongside a new market for electric cars, pouring money into the cause. But electric cars weren’t taking off as quickly as hoped, so there was little market for the batteries to power them. Meanwhile, LFP was overtaken by new battery recipes that combined cobalt with nickel to pack more power.

How strange that 20 years later, the LFP is everywhere. Thanks Elon Musk. Over the past year, Tesla’s CEO has announced a major shift to old battery chemistry, a necessity largely because batteries are now in such high demand that the industry is heading for a cliff. material supply composed largely of nickel and cobalt. Tesla’s partner in this endeavor is CATL, the major battery maker in China, where the technology has been developed over the years and has quietly flourished, improving to the point that LFP batteries can now adequately power a family sedan. Like most major cathode chemistries still in use today, the battery was developed in a US or European lab, but its future is squarely in China, which now manufactures 90% of LFP battery cells, according to Benchmark Minerals. For the United States, the LFP is a missed opportunity, says Srinivasan.

Srinivasan, who now heads the Argonne National Labs Collaborative Center for Energy Storage Science, is leading a US government initiative to prevent similar breaches. Called Li-Bridge, the program was formed this fall after the Biden administration set a goal of making 50% of new car sales electric. The administration said the United States placed too much emphasis on battery technology that could only come from abroad, especially China. Automakers also fear a situation similar to the current microchip supply crisis, which has them jockeying desperately to be ahead of the queue as new chips roll off the line. The last thing I want to do is negotiate with Asian nations to secure supply, warned Robert Schilp, Ford’s purchasing director for electric vehicles, at a conference last month. We have to get it here. Otherwise, it means U.S. automakers could end up selling fewer EVs than customers want.

There are signs that the battery industry is heeding its own warning. Last month, GM and Posco Chemicals, a Korean cathode materials company, announced plans for a US plant to produce cathode materials. In Europe, where the battery industry isn’t much further along, Volkswagen has partnered with Belgian materials company Umicore. In September, Redwood Materials, a company perhaps best known for recycling battery materials, announced that it was also getting into the cathode manufacturing business with plans to build a US plant that will produce enough cathodes for 5 million electric vehicles by 2030. That’s a start, Srinivasan says: For every announcement that’s made, it’s fantastic. Now we only need 20 more.

