UK government announces crackdown on cryptocurrency advertising

The UK government has announced a crackdown on cryptocurrency-related advertising, which could be considered misleading.

On Tuesday, Exchequer revealed that a bill would be proposed that would make cryptocurrencies and crypto services generally compliant with existing financial advertising laws.

Cryptocurrencies and crypto assets continue to grow in popularity. The UK government and HMRC have now worked to create and enforce tax rules with UK owners expected to pay capital gains tax on transactions, but outside the legal realm, the general public can still entice individuals to invest in products. is exposed to I fully understand them.

According to the Treasury, around 2.3 million UK residents are thought to have some form of crypto-asset, but “some users may not fully understand what they are buying.”

Advertising that promises speculative and lucrative profits, Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs), token sales, and marketing considered unfair or misleading could all be covered by the new law. .

The promotion of cryptocurrencies and other crypto assets must meet the same standards as stocks, equities, insurance and other financial services.

According to a study conducted by the FCA in 2021, the average amount held by UK investors is 300 ($408) in cryptocurrency. About half of those surveyed said they would buy more in the future, and nearly the same number said they would “make money someday”.

The UK government says the introduction of cryptocurrencies could reduce the risk of consumers becoming mis-sold products.

“This will strike a balance between the need to ensure that crypto asset advertising is fair, clear and not misleading, with the desire to encourage innovation,” the Ministry of Finance said. “The government’s decision to bring this type of advertising into regulatory scope will mitigate the risk of consumer harm and ensure that people have the right information to make informed investment decisions.”

Rishi Sunak, the current finance minister, said cryptocurrencies represent a new “opportunity” but it is up to the government to stop advertising that promotes misleading messages.

“We support innovation in the crypto asset market while protecting consumers,” added Sunak.

The government will introduce a second bill that would amend the Financial Promotion Order to give the FCA the power to regulate crypto-based advertising and allow crypto services to promote future products.

The United Kingdom’s Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) has previously ruled against companies, including crypto.com and eToro, for promoting their services through advertisements that they deemed misleading.

