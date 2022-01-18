COVID-19: UK reports 438 new coronavirus deaths – highest daily total since February 2021 | UK News





The UK’s new death toll from COVID-19 hit 438, the highest one day since February 24 last year.

Tuesday’s figure, often higher due to delays in reporting, showed an additional 94,432 cases were recorded in the UK.

On Monday, the UK reported 84,249 cases of COVID-19 and 85 deaths.

COVID News Latest – Real-Time Updates: All coronavirus measures ‘may be phased out from March’

Today’s figure was down from 120,821 reported last week on January 11th, but an increase from 379.

In the UK, 16,218 people are being treated in hospitals and 614 are being treated on ventilators.

Meanwhile, 73,267 people received a third or booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine, making it 63.6% of the total population.

According to the latest figures, 26,502 people received the second dose and 15,748 people got the first dose.

Why the numbers don’t tell the whole story

Statistics don’t always tell the whole story. Today’s daily death toll looks really high the first time I read it. Much of that depends on reporting delays. The hospital’s management team is closed on weekends, so Tuesday’s data always contains some backlog. It was characteristic of the epidemic.

However, the underlying trend in mortality remains high. The current 7-day average is 272, just over 100 before Christmas. You’d expect hospitalizations to rise as Omicron swept the UK, to some extent.

Most patients are less ill than previous coronaviruses, but there will still be people dying sadly. What is not clear is whether they are all dying of Corona. Hospitals deal with many heart attacks, strokes, accidents, and more. If the patient died within 28 days after testing positive for COVID, it is also included in the daily statistics.

In general, they make up a relatively small percentage of the total. However, recent community infection rates have been so high that daily figures are likely to be unreliable. In the first week of the year, more than 4 million people were infected with the coronavirus, many times more than the peak in January last year.

And this increases the likelihood that people who die from unrelated reasons will be included in the daily COVID figure. A death certificate may be more accurate as it includes a diagnosis of the cause by the doctor.

However, it takes several weeks for death registrations to pass to the National Statistical Office. So now we have faster but less reliable daily data.

It comes as Scotland lifts all Omicron coronavirus restrictions starting next Monday and the first minister confirms that the country is on a “downward slope” of infection.

The changes will reopen nightclubs, end hospitality requirements, and lift restrictions on indoor events.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

1:36 Sturgeon lifts Omicron restrictions next week

The Prime Minister has plans to phase out all COVID-19 rules in the UK as early as March, according to The Guardian.

The newspaper reported that his intention was to make the country live with the virus.

Plan B restrictions currently in effect will be reviewed next week on January 26th. While telecommuting guidelines and coronavirus passports (both introduced when new strains began to become widespread) will be scrapped, face mask rules may hold for the short term.

Health Minister Sajid Javid told lawmakers: “I have always said that these restrictions should not be maintained for more than one day beyond absolutely necessary.

“With these pharmaceutical defenses and the likelihood that we may have already peaked in case numbers and hospitalizations, we are cautiously optimistic that we will be able to significantly reduce measures over the next week.”

Two-thirds of adults feel the UK needs to share more vaccine doses with the world as the government continues to recommend booster jabs.

A survey of the ONE campaign found that UK adults felt that the difference in immunization levels between rich and poor countries was “unwise and unfair”.

Follow Daily podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Spreaker.

Of the 2,186 adults surveyed, around 63% said the UK should prioritize making the vaccine available worldwide rather than boosting it, as new mutations are likely in countries with poor vaccine access.

More than half said they would be willing to give up a fourth dose so that the vulnerable in other countries or at the frontline could get their first dose.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-uk-reports-438-new-coronavirus-deaths-the-highest-daily-total-since-february-2021-12519224 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos