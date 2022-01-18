US citizen charged with conspiracy to supply Iranian government with electronic equipment and technology | Takeover bid





A dual Iranian-American citizen was arrested Friday in Chicago, on criminal charges related to his alleged conspiracy to illegally export American goods, technology and services to end users in Iran, including the Iranian government, in violation of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. (IEEPA).

According to court documents, Kambiz Attar Kashani, 44, conspired to illegally export goods and technology to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), which the US government recognizes is an Iranian government agency.

Kashani and his co-conspirators purchased American-sourced goods and information technology for ultimate use in Iran, including for use by the Iranian government, Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen said. National Security Division of the Department of Justice. Kashani has repeatedly lied to numerous American companies to conceal his intention to ship items to Iran, enabling him to illegally obtain information technology for use by the CBI and other Iranian entities. The Department of Justice continues to do everything it can to stop the illegal export of items that threaten our national security.

As alleged, Kashani orchestrated an elaborate scheme to evade U.S. export laws and use the U.S. financial system to procure U.S. electronic equipment and technology for the CBI, which has been designated by the U.S. government as acting for or on behalf of terrorist organizations, said U.S. Attorney Breon Peace for the Eastern District of New York. The defendant allegedly used two companies in the United Arab Emirates as fronts to source items from several US tech companies, including a company in Brooklyn. Kashanis’ arrest underscores the relentless determination of this office and the Department of Justice to prosecute those who seek to profit by compromising our national security.

Technology illegally transferred to Iran from the United States could be used by terrorists, which is why the FBI and its partners are devoting significant resources to these investigations, Deputy Director Alan E. KohlerJr said. of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division. Those bidding for Iran in the United States should expect the full force of our law enforcement and intelligence community partners.

The US Department of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has classified CBI as a Specially Designated National (SDN), which means that CBI is acting for or on behalf of a terrorist organization. According to the U.S. government, CBI materially aided, sponsored, and provided financial, material, or technological support, goods, or services to Lebanese Hezbollah, a terrorist organization, and the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The IRGC is a branch of the Iranian Armed Forces and represents the Iranian government’s primary means of directing and implementing its global campaign of terrorism.

Kashani allegedly carried out the illegal transshipment scheme through two separate United Arab Emirates (UAE) shell companies for which he acts as principal. From February 2019 to around June 2021, Kashani and his co-conspirators used the two UAE companies to procure electronic goods and technology from several US tech companies, including a company located in Brooklyn, New York. , for end users in Iran, including CBI, without obtaining the required OFAC export licenses. Kashani and his co-conspirators intentionally concealed from US companies that they intended to ship the items to Iran, falsely claiming that UAE front companies would be the ultimate end users.

Kashani is charged with one count of conspiracy to illegally export goods to Iran and will make his first appearance in court in the Northern District of Illinois this afternoon. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering US sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

The FBI is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alexander A. Solomon and Meredith A. Arfa for the Eastern District of New York; Assistant US Attorney Shawn McCarthy for the Northern District of Illinois; and General Counsel S. Derek Shugert of the National Security Divisions Counterintelligence and Export Control Section are pursuing the case.

A complaint is only an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/us-citizen-charged-conspiring-provide-electronic-equipment-and-technology-government-iran The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos