3 Scottish Villages Named ‘Posh’ in the UK





Three Scottish villages have been voted Britain’s most luxurious villages.

In Telegraphs’ list of Britain’s 54 most luxurious villages, only three of the Scottish region are included in our guide to selecting the most luxurious villages based on a combination of the best house prices, best amenities, connectivity and “chocolate box charm”.

According to the paper, 60% of Savills real estate agents reported an increase in demand for rental properties in their most desirable rural areas during the pandemic.

Of those, an astonishing 57% said demand is coming from residents who cannot buy where they want. In other words, you opt for the luxury country market while waiting for properties in your chosen area to be sold without chains.

Savills analyst Frances Clacy said: People want towns with everything from schools to great countryside and access to cities and transport infrastructure.

“Factors that don’t sound like a trumpet are also important, such as the main road going through a village must only lead to other villages.

Here are some of Scotland’s most popular rural areas for the best country living.

Average house price: 349,951

Elie in Fife (Image: Getty)

Dating back to the 16th century, this highly desirable village of Fife can be found at a protected entrance in Neuk, east of Fife.

With many Victorian-era single-family homes and more than five beaches, it’s easy to see why they’re included on this list.

Home to a variety of water sports, tennis clubs and numerous restaurants, the town’s most famous is the Ship Inn overlooking the beach.

Stratage, Perthshire

Average house price: 287,476

Strathtay in Perthshire (Image: Michael Walsh/CCbySA3.0)

An idyllic town with large Victorian villas and stunning views, Strathtay is in high demand.

There are many country pubs like the best golf courses, the Inn on the Tay and the Grandtully Hotel, and the red squirrel happily living nearby, a nature lover’s paradise.

Killen, Sterling

Average house price: 315,927

Sterling’s Killen (Image: John McLeish/CCbySA2.0)

Also included on the list is the picturesque village of Killearn, located just 17 miles from Glasgow on the northwest tip of Campsie Fells.

The Telegraph highlighted amenities like the Kitchen Window at the church/town hall, a dog- and baby-friendly cafe that offers activities ranging from yoga to baby music classes.

Glengoyne, the southernmost Highland malt whiskey distillery, can also be found nearby.

And don’t forget nearby hills like Dumgoyne (walker’s paradise) and the hidden Devil’s Pulpit from the hit TV show Outlander.

